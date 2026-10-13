Making dough for rotis is a daily task in many Indian kitchens, but there are days when you may not want to get your hands messy. Whether you are in a hurry, have long nails, or simply want a quicker way to prepare dough, there are a couple of easy alternatives. The good news is that you can knead soft dough without using your hands by using kitchen appliances that are already available at home.

Here are two simple methods you can try.

1. How To Knead Dough In A Mixer Grinder

A mixer grinder can help you prepare dough in just a few minutes with minimal effort.





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Method

Lightly grease the mixer jar with a little oil. This prevents the dough from sticking to the sides. Add the flour to the jar. Pour in a small amount of water. Run the mixer for a few seconds. Stop and check the mixture. Add a little more water and run the mixer again for a few seconds. Repeat if needed until the dough begins to come together. Transfer the dough to a plate or bowl. Give it a quick press and fold with a spoon or spatula if required. Cover and let it rest for 10-15 minutes before making rotis.

Tips For Better Dough

Always add water gradually. Too much water at once can make the dough sticky.

Do not run the mixer continuously for a long time.

A few drops of oil help create smoother dough.

Resting the dough makes the rotis softer.

2. How To Knead Dough Using A Whisk

A sturdy whisk can also make dough preparation easier, especially for small quantities.





Method

Add flour to a deep mixing bowl. Pour in a little water. Use a whisk to mix the flour and water together. Continue adding water in small amounts while whisking. As the mixture starts coming together, keep stirring until a rough dough forms. Once the dough is combined, smooth it gently with a spatula or spoon. Cover and allow it to rest for 10-15 minutes.

Tips For Better Dough

Use a deep bowl to prevent flour from spilling out.

Add water slowly to maintain the right consistency.

If the dough seems dry, sprinkle a little water instead of pouring it in.

Let the dough rest before rolling to make it easier to work with.

Which Method Works Better?

If you are making dough for the whole family, the mixer grinder method is quicker and requires less effort. The whisk method is useful when preparing a smaller batch and gives you more control over the consistency. Both methods can help you make soft dough without getting your hands messy.

Kneading dough without using your hands is easier than you might think. A mixer grinder or a simple whisk can help you prepare soft and smooth dough with minimal effort. Just add water gradually, allow the dough to rest, and you will be ready to make fluffy rotis in no time.