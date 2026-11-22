Nothing beats the comfort of enjoying a warm and traditional meal in winter. A content creator recently shared an easy recipe for makke ke atta ki baati. Made with maize flour, this delicacy is packed with traditional flavours and makes for a perfect winter treat. If you are looking to add a wholesome and delicious dish to your winter menu, it is worth trying. “Golden, crispy from the outside and soft from the inside, Makki Ke Atte Ki Baati is a true celebration of traditional Indian cuisine,” the creator stated.

Take a look at the recipe:

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Ingredients

For the dough:

Makka/Maize Flour – 250 gms

Crushed Coriander Seeds – 1 tsp

Cumin Seeds – ½ tsp

Carom Seeds/Ajwain – ½ tsp

Fennel Seeds/Sauroweet – ½ tsp

Salt – ½ tsp

Green Chillies – 2 nos., finely chopped

Desi Ghee – 2 Tbsp

Warm Water – as required

For the stuffing:

Oil – 1 Tbsp

Cumin Seeds – ½ tsp

Asafoetida/Hing – ¼ tsp

Green Peas – 100 gms

Turmeric Powder – ¼ tsp

Red Chilli Powder – ½ tsp

Coriander Powder – 1 tsp

Garam Masala – ½ tsp

Boiled Potatoes – 3 nos., grated/mashed

Salt – ½ tsp

Fresh Coriander Leaves – chopped

Method of Preparation

Take a bowl and mix maize flour with crushed coriander, cumin, carom, fennel seeds, salt, green chillies, and desi ghee. Add warm water gradually and knead it into a smooth dough. Cover and rest for 10-12 minutes.

Heat oil in a pan and add cumin seeds and hing. To this add peas, turmeric, red chilli powder, coriander powder, and garam masala. Mix everything well, then add the grated boiled potatoes and salt. Cook the potato for a few minutes and finish with fresh coriander leaves.

Now take small portions of the dough and flatten them slightly. Put the potato and peas stuffing in and seal them, and roll them into round balls.

Place the baatis in a steamer and steam for 12-14 minutes. Transfer the steamed baatis to a wire rack and dry roast over a direct flame until the outside gets a charred and crispy texture.

Break open the hot baati and drizzle generously with ghee. Serve the baati with dal or aloo sabzi.

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So, what are you waiting for? Try this delicious recipe today!