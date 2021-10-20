South Indian cuisine has a myriad of dishes that offers a new taste in every meal. From drinks to snacks and to the main dish, there is no end to what all we can cook in just a few minutes. Plus, with the flavours of mustard, curry leaves, crunchy dal, coconut and peanuts, every south Indian meal becomes heavenly and we can't help but indulge in this matrimony of spices. While we all have had enjoyed various south Indian snacks and main course dishes, here we bring you a new recipe of yet another delicious snack from down south - sundal, a popular snack that can be made using just a few ingredients.





Sundal can be cooked with various legumes, including kidney beans, chickpeas, green gram, black-eyed peas, and other ingredients. After preparing a legume base, this snack is tempered with spices, urad and chana dal, to give it a kick in flavour. At the end, sundal is garnished with grated coconut that compliments it perfectly.





So, for you to indulge in the goodness of sundal, today we bring you three sundal recipes that you can quickly whip up and enjoy with your tea!





Here Are 3 Sundal Recipes | Easy Sundal Recipes

1. Chana Dal Sundal

This sundal recipe is the most popular. It is made using chickpeas and loaded with nutrients and flavours. In this dish, boiled chana is mixed with subtle masalas, dal, curry leaves, and coconut that amps up its taste. This dish can be made in just a few minutes. For the full recipe of chana dal sundal, click here.

2. Peanut Sundal

Peanut Sundal can said to be peanut chaat with mustard, curry leaves, and grated coconut. A bite into this snack and it will directly remind you of the coastal areas of south India. This dish is a famous tea time snack that is also served as Navratri Prasad during festivities. See the full recipe here.

3. Rajma Sundal

If you have leftover rajma from last night, then the rajma sundal is a must-try. Rajma is a common ingredient in Indian cooking. This legume can easily be found in markets or in stores and has tons of benefits to it. All you need is basic home ingredients, and this snack will be ready in just 10 minutes. Find the full recipe here.

Make these three delicious sundal recipes and enjoy them with your tea! Let us know in the comments below which one did you like the best.