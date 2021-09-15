In our busy schedules, we hardly get time to make food. Whether you are stuck in online classes or work meetings, the time passes by, and we keep thinking about what to make for lunch or dinner. As the day comes to an end, all we want is a quick and easy-to-make recipe that will be ready in no time. So, if you are in search of such recipes, here we bring you the recipe of lemon rice- a speciality from down south that is all about comforting indulgence!





When it comes to south Indian dishes, there are many things to devour. This cuisine is mostly known for its simple cooking techniques that give you a burst of flavour in every bite. And lemon rice is certainly one of those dishes that is full of flavour! The best part about this dish is that you can make it in just 20 minutes.





To prepare lemon rice, all you need to do is fry mustard seeds, split green chillies, and peanuts in oil, then add the rice, masalas, and freshly squeezed lemon juice to the mix and cook. Sounds simple, right?! So, without waiting, let us see the recipe of this dish.

How To Make Lemon Rice | Lemon Rice Recipe

First, take heat mustard seeds with oil in a pan. Now add curry leaves, ginger, red chilli, chana dal and urad dal. Make sure not to burn it. Now add peanuts and masalas like turmeric powder, chilli powder, and salt. Mix again, and then add rice.

Cook the rice on medium to low heat for about five minutes. Then squeeze a lemon and mix. Garnish with coriander leaves and enjoy!





Make this hearty bowl of lemon rice whenever you want to indulge in something easy to make and delicious! Let us know in the comments how you liked the taste of it.