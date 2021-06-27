South India has given us many delicacies to devour upon. From the household famous idli, dosas, vadas and sambhar to the yummy Malabar parrota, appam and rasam, South Indian food is a mix of complex flavours and simple techniques. Even though most of us have tried these spicy and savoury flavours, there is a separate fan base for those who love the sweets from down south. The ghee-rich Mysore Pak and the creamy rava kesari are just a few sweets to name. Numerous wonderful southern delicacies will hook you in no time. If you also want to make some South Indian sweet dishes at your home, we have the perfect and easy recipe for you - try this ney appam and enjoy with your family.





The name ney appam comes from the words ney meaning ghee and appam, which means pancake.

Here Is The Recipe For Ney Appam | Ney Appam Recipe

To make this recipe, you would need one cup of raw rice, three-fourth cups of jaggery, two small bananas, half teaspoon baking powder, one tablespoon of grated coconut, and a half tablespoon cardamom powder and some ghee.





First, soak rice in water for three hours. In a separate pan, mix jaggery with water and heat it for a few minutes till the jaggery melts. Strain the syrup and keep it aside.





After three hours, drain the water from the rice and grind it with the jaggery syrup until a smooth paste is formed. Add the banana to the rice and jaggery paste and mix till all the ingredients combine.





Add the cardamom powder and the grated coconut to the batter and mix well. Set the batter aside for at least 2 hours. Before you fry this, add the baking soda to the batter and mix well. Heat the appam pan and cover it with ghee. Pour a spoon full of the batter into each hole of the appam pan. When cooked on one side, carefully flip to another side, add ghee if required.





Now all you need to do is place your ney appams on a plate and enjoy this sweet delicacy.





For the full recipe of ney appam, click here.










