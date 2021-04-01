You cannot go to Agra and come back without taking a trip to the iconic Taj Mahal. As an unsaid rule of thumb, you also cannot head back without trying Agra ka petha and getting a few packed boxes for family and friends. Agra ka petha is a popular sweetmeat that is actually more like a candy. It is white-coloured and semi-translucent. It seems chewy on the first bite and then instantly melts in your mouth leaving a lovely sweet-after taste. Another reason why this petha is so popular is because it is made of a seasonal vegetable which is also called petha or Ash gourd. The gourd vegetable is a treasure of health benefits, its is good for digestion, gut, skin and liver.

In this recipe video food vlogger Jyoti Dalmia shows us how to make Agra ka petha but with a ketogenic spin.



1. Cut out a chunk of Ash gourd.

2. Remove the seeds.

3. Remove the skin of the petha vegetable so that it is completely white from all sides.

4. Slice it into small cubes of same sizes.

5. Prick each cube with fork.

6. Transfer it into a big dish. Add water and let the ash gourd soak.

7. Add pickling lime or calcium hydroxide also known as choona. Do so only only in small amount or after measuring and consulting an expert. Excess may cause tummy troubles. Alternatively, you can use alum powder.

8. Mix everything well. Stir using spoon until water becomes slightly white.

9. Cover it up. Keep the petha cubes covered for at least 7-8 hours.

10. Take another bowl with water, take the cubes and dip it in water to wash off the lime. Make sure you wash it properly, do it until you are sure there is no ounce of lime left.

11. Take a pan and drop the ash gourd pieces. Add some water. Cover the lid and boil the ash gourd pieces so that they become tender. Take out the cubes and drain the water.

12. Take the cubs and drop it in a pan and add stevia or any natural sweetener apart from sugar that you desire. Mix and cook on low flame. Add water, it helps speed up the mixing. Cover and cook on low flame till the water dries up.

13. Add some lemon juice, just for a citrusy kick. Cook until water starts drying.

14. Your petha candy is almost done. Dry these pieces on a rack for at least 3-4 hours. Munch away.

You can find the detailed recipe here. Try it at home and let us know how you liked it in comments below.

(This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.)