If there's one cuisine which is the top favourite of Indians, it would have to be Italian. Foodies swear by pizza as an instant pick-me-up comfort food on the worst of days. Pasta is about as commonly consumed in the country as any other wheat preparation! Risotto is also a dish which many people love to try. Chewy rice grains cooked in delicious sauces with vegetables and spices makes for a wholesome meal every time. What if we told you we have found the perfect healthy Risotto recipe for all you Italian food lovers? This Quinoa Risotto is the right mix of health and taste made with wholesome Quinoa grains instead of rice.

Quinoa Risotto is the best of both worlds - health and taste.

Quinoa is touted to be a superfood due to the extensive nutritional benefits it offers. The high-protein grain is also enriched with a number of other healthy nutrients such as fibre, Magnesium, as well as Omega-3 fatty acids. The best part about this Quinoa Risotto is that it requires very few ingredients, resulting in an Italian-style dish which is ready in a matter of minutes! A touch of Mushroom and a few spices such as Thyme make this dish a stellar yet healthy preparation.

How To Make Quinoa Risotto | Easy Quinoa Risotto Recipe

1. Boil the Quinoa in water and salt. Let it cook for about 15-20 minutes and keep it aside.

2. Heat oil in a pan, add chopped onion and sautee till pink.

3. Now add chopped garlic and mushrooms and sautee well.

4. Put in the cooked Quinoa along with the spices such as salt, pepper and thyme. Let it cook for a minute.

5. Mix everything well and serve the dish hot and fresh!

So, try this Quinoa Risotto recipe the next time you are looking for a quick-fix lunch. You will relish this meal which is ready in no time, and it will soon become your go-to recipe!

