Chef Himanshu Saini, the Indian chef behind Dubai's 3-Michelin Star Tresind Studio, will be at the NDTV World Summit 2026 on October 22. He will join veteran journalist Vir Sanghvi and Samyukta Nair, CEO and Creative Director of LSL Capital, for a session titled 'The Indian Table: How Chefs Are Changing the World's Palate' at 3:30 PM.





From training at Delhi's Indian Accent to leading one of Dubai's most celebrated Indian restaurants, Saini has built his career around presenting Indian cuisine in new ways.

He Runs Dubai's 3-Michelin-Star Indian Restaurant

Originally from New Delhi, Saini is known for his contemporary approach to Indian food. He is the chef behind Tresind Studio in Dubai, where tasting menus draw on India's regional cuisines, ingredients and culinary traditions.

His interest in food began at home. Coming from an agricultural family, he grew up around fresh produce, herbs and flowers, which also shaped his interest in locally sourced ingredients. Even now, that inclination towards local produce remains part of his cooking philosophy.

Chef Himanshu Saini's Remarkable Rise

Chef Himanshu Saini studied at the Banarsidas Chandiwala Institute of Hotel Management & Catering Technology before joining Indian Accent in Delhi. Working under chef Manish Mehrotra, he started as a trainee and eventually became a sous-chef.





He later helped launch Masala Library and Farzi Cafe in Mumbai. He once shared with Travel + Leisure that an opportunity to run a restaurant in New York followed, but the experience did not work out as he had expected. He eventually contacted Bhupender Nath, founder and managing director of Tresind, about a position at the Dubai restaurant, and that one call was the turning point for both and the restaurant.





Tresind Studio gave Chef Saini the platform to create his own approach to Indian cuisine. The Dubai restaurant serves seasonal tasting menus that reinterpret Indian flavours using modern techniques and artistic presentations.





Also Read:Tresind Studio Becomes First And Only Indian Restaurant To Retain 3 Michelin Stars





The idea is to draw on India's diverse food traditions rather than limit the menu to typical restaurant dishes. Saini has described his cooking as an expression of his interest in local ingredients and the range of produce, cultures and cuisines found across India.





The restaurant earned its first Michelin star in 2022 and a second in 2023. It ranked No. 13 on the World's 50 Best Restaurants list in 2024 and secured second place on the Middle East & North Africa's 50 Best Restaurants list that year.





Tresind Studio also won three Michelin stars in 2025, and now, in 2026, they went on to retain them, remaining the world's first and only Indian restaurant to hold the guide's highest distinction.





His work at Tresind Studio offers a unique take on how Indian cuisine is being presented to diners around the world, while retaining its connection to the country's ingredients and culinary traditions.