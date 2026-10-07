For Indian cuisine, getting one Michelin star abroad was already a big deal. Getting two was even rarer. But the third star had remained out of reach until 2025. That changed when Trèsind Studio in Dubai became the first Indian restaurant in the world to receive three Michelin stars.





Now, it has done it again.





Trèsind Studio has retained all three Michelin stars in the MICHELIN Guide Dubai 2026, remaining the world's first and only Indian restaurant to hold the guide's highest distinction.

The announcement was made at the Michelin Guide ceremony at Atlantis, The Royal in Dubai.

Three Michelin Stars Is A Big Deal

Three stars are the highest recognition awarded by the Michelin Guide. There are only around 140 restaurants across the world with this distinction. The Michelin Guide has awarded one and two stars to Indian restaurants outside India over the years. But there was no Indian restaurant with three stars until Trèsind Studio made history in 2025.





The third star is given for what Michelin describes as "Exceptional cuisine", representing the highest standards of cooking.





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Trèsind Studio Has Now Retained The Stars

The restaurant shared that retaining three stars was a recognition of the entire team and the work that goes into creating the Trèsind Studio experience. It said the achievement belongs to its team, guests, partners and friends who have supported its journey and its belief that Indian cuisine can be understood through its depth, diversity and possibilities.





For Chef Himanshu Saini, retaining the stars was also a reminder that earning them once is not enough. Sharing the news on Instagram, he wrote, "You got a dream, you gotta protect it."





He said getting three Michelin stars had always been a dream. Retaining them, he added, reminded her that dreams are not achieved just once. They have to be earned every day.





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He also credited the entire team, saying the stars belonged to everyone who believed in the restaurant, pushed boundaries and refused to settle for "good enough".





"We earned these stars together. We retained them together. Today we start again," he wrote.





The Michelin Guide describes the restaurant's multi-course tasting menu as a "masterpiece of originality, intrigue and precision."





Their menu brings together flavours from all four compass points of India, with seasonal ingredients playing an important role.





The restaurant has just 15 seats and is located on a rooftop, something Michelin says adds to the feeling of being let in on a secret.