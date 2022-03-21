There's something about a pack of chips that makes us want for more every time. Indeed, one pack of chips is never enough. That's why we all tend to stock quite a few packets of chips in our pantry. Crispy, delectable and super light, chips are undoubtedly one of the most popular snacking items. You can pair it up with your evening tea or have it when cravings hit untimely. If you look around and explore, you will find a wide range of chips options available in the market, some are salted, some are spicy while others may be cheesy, baked or more. All these options make us confused about which one to buy. To solve this confusion, here we bring you 4 chips maker options that you can use to make DIY chips at home. Isn't it the best? Well, if you ask then surely it is! These chips makers give us room for experimentation. So, what are you waiting for ? Let's get started with the list.

Here's A List Of 4 Chips Makers Options To Choose From:

1. Toxen Iron And Stainless-Steel Potato Chips Maker

Let's start the list with this one. Cute and compact, this chips maker is efficient in making not just potato chips but other chips as well, from any veggie you like. Besides, this chips maker is made with good quality iron and stainless steel, making it durable.





2. Shiv MK Potato Chips Maker

Love making French fries at home? If yes, then this product is right for you. Made with food grade ABS material, this fries cutter ensures hygiene and safety. Besides, it can strip and cut the potatoes in just a matter of minutes.





3. Ritu Plastic Vegetable Slicer

Here we bring you another lightweight and compact slicer option. This handy slicer is made with 100% stainless steel with a fine edge blade, making slicing easier and quicker. Besides, it comes with a plastic handle which is unbreakable and easy to hold.





4. Primelife Wafer Maker Machine

Made with MS material, this chips maker is deemed to be rust-resistant. From slicing onion, lemon to potatoes, cabbage and more, this product is suitable for all.



