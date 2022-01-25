Daily cooking can be tricky and time-consuming; therefore, we are always on a hunt for ways to make our everyday cooking easier. If you explore, you will find several types of modern utensils that are specifically designed to fasten the cooking process. Take the instance of a pressure cooker. This utensil is extremely important in every kitchen! The body of the cooker has been designed to retain heat so that the food cooks faster and consumes less energy. When food is cooked in a pressure cooker, it also retains vitamins and minerals, making it healthier. We have shortlisted some excellent pressure cookers that would be the perfect addition to your kitchen!

Here Are 4 Pressure Cooker Options For You To Choose From:

1. Hawkins Classic Pressure Cooker

Hawkin's pressure cooker is made from commercially pure, virgin aluminium. The mirror-polished pressure cooker's interior and the base has a matte finish. It is a great addition to your kitchen. The inside fitting lid opens only when the pressure falls.





2. Butterfly Cordial Induction Base Aluminium Pressure Cooker

Butterfly's pressure cooker is ergonomically designed using food grade virgin aluminium. The aesthetically designed handle has an easy grip and it stays cool. The food-grade rubber does not impart colour, taste or odour to the food.





3. Pigeon By Stovekraft Pressure Cooker

Pigeon By Stovekraft's pressure cooker has an induction-friendly base. Made from aluminium, this pressure cooker helps cook food evenly and quickly. The bakelite handle keeps it cool so that you can handle the pressure cooker easily.





4. Hawkins Contura Hard Anodised Aluminium Pressure Cooker

Hawkins' pressure cooker is made from the finest hard-anodized aluminium, making it resistant to corrosion. The cooker absorbs heat at a faster rate, making it more energy-efficient. The improved pressure regulator controls and regulates the pressure level inside the cooker.











