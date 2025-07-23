It's always a visual feast when Diljit Dosanjh uploads a video of his culinary outings. A big-time foodie, the Punjabi icon brings his signature charm to every epicurean adventure. This time was no exception. In the clip posted on Instagram, Diljit offered fans a glimpse into his vibrant menu, starting from what he has first thing in the morning, to his morning meal and diverse lunch session. The video opens to Diljit Dosanjh speaking in a fun, broken English. "Today we are making green grass juice," he shares before preparing the healthy drink with neem leaves, a little turmeric and some water in a blender. Although the singer gulps down the entire glass and one of his team members follows, their reactions make it clear that the beverage wasn't exactly a crowd-pleaser.





Also Read: Inside Diljit Dosanjh's Super Energetic 'Frothing Day' With His Home Cook





Next, Diljit Dosanjh indulges in a scrumptious yet nutrient-packed breakfast. Arranged beautifully on the table was a bowl filled with dahlia, a staple morning dish made from cracked wheat. Diljit adds a generous portion of protein powder into it, followed by some pomegranate and surajmukhi (sunflower) seeds for the perfect blend of flavour, texture, and a wholesome punch. We also spotted crispy and golden omelettes, a delectable fruit salad spread featuring what appeared to be pineapple, watermelon, avocado and kiwi slices, coupled with a few blueberries and some dates. That's not all, there was a plate of grilled avocado toast and two glasses of orange juice as well. Phew!







Also Read: Diljit Dosanjh And His Team Relish Avocado Toast, Scrambled Eggs And More





After that, Diljit Dosanjh's work commitments took him to a private jet. But before juggling his hectic schedules, Diljit relished some yummy treats. His lunch comprised creamy pasta salad, loaded with veggies, spicy and roasted chicken tangdi kebabs, crispy chapli kebabs and mayo-smeared grilled sandwiches. But that's not all. Diljit Dosanjh wrapped up his full-course meal on a sweet note. He enjoyed chocolate nankhatai topped with cashew nuts - a type of buttery and crumbly Indian shortbread cookie and a glass of refreshing watermelon juice.





Diljit Dosanjh's food diaries intensify our cravings every time!