5 Amazing Cafes To Try When You Visit The North-East Of India

Highlights The north-east states of India are South Asia's best natural sanctuaries

The restaurants and cafes serve their guests with their unique dishes

Food of north-eastern states have a huge influence from its neighbours

This cosy little cafe, located in Gangtok, is known for its lip-smacking desserts. But, we can vouch for their blueberry cheesecake and chocolate truffle with vanilla gelato, which are just out of the world. Moreover, you will just fall in love with the elegant vintage theme of the cafe that gives a feeling of an old American living room.Where: The Nettle and Fern Hotel Building, Development Area Gangtok, SikkimIf you are an automobile lover, then this cafe is a treat for all car and bike aficionados. Royal Enfield hanging proudly in the middle of the room alongside a few license plates hanging down from the ceiling, is a scene to watch. But, that's not it! There is a mural representing a Bedford Bus, a Willys Jeep, a black and yellow Ambassador taxi, and a Royal Enfield motorbike that adorns the whole wall, while on the other side you have a few framed vintage photographs of local automobiles. No wonder you will find many bikers stopping by.If you are looking to eat where the locals eat, then head to Coco Cafe and savour some of the best local cuisines. It is perhaps the best spot to mingle up with the locals and understand the culture and place. And, to make your evenings little livelier, the cafe hosts live music performances every day. If you wish to be a part of the evening, then don't hide away the singer inside you, just go on and grab the mic.Where: C-144 Ramhlun N Road, Aizawl, MizoramThinking to take a halt between your road trip to the winding roads of Nagaland, then perhaps this is the best cafe that will make you feel like you're lounging in your own living room. Let us just warn you that if you are in a rush, then you might want to skip this cafe as once you are in the cafe, it's hard to keep track of time.Where: Hotel Cimorb, Old Minister Hill Road Kohima, NagalandPerched on the top of a hill, overlooking a pretty little town, is a beautiful cafe that is not just known for its multi-cuisine menu but also for its exotic location that will make you fall for it every time you visit it. Serving a mix of Tibetan, Korean, Chinese, and American dishes, Chopstyx offers an assortment of different cuisines. Where: F-78 Chanmari-Lower Zarkawt-Israel Point, Chaltlang, Aizawl, MizoramThe north-eastern states of India are a treasure trove of unexplored cafes. Since the world is now opening up to uncover its stunning beauty, we hope to have more and more restaurants and cafes to be added in this list.