Rotis are an important part of an Indian diet. They are paired with various curries, gravies and sabzis. This humble Indian bread is so versatile that you can pair it with almost any dish in the world. However, making rotis soft, fluffy and perfectly rounded rotis at home is a task for many. It's when roti makers come to the rescue. This kitchen appliance is efficient and effective in making perfect rotis in a matter of minutes. Besides making rotis, you can also make papad, khakhra and more. While searching for the best roti makers, you may come across a variety of roti makers with different material and features available in the market and online. To ease your search, we have narrowed down 5 best roti makers to choose from.





And the best part is these roti makers are available at a very reasonable price on Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale. So, what are you waiting for? Let's get started with the unique features, designs and offers available on them.

Product Name Price Case Plus Heavy Quality Stainless Steel 7.5-inch Dia, Puri Maker Press Machine Rs. 675 Xodi Silver Tough Roti Maker Original Non-Stick 900 WATTS Rs. 1299 RAMPSHARÂ® Non-Stick Chrome Polish Electric Chapati/Roti/Khakra Maker Rs. 1948 H&D Enterprises Roti/Chapati/Dosa/Khakra Maker Rs. 1245 KERWA Eagle/National || Chapati/Roti/Khakra Maker || Shockproof Body || 1000 Watt Rs. 1299

Here's A List Of 5 Best Roti Makers To Buy From:

This roti maker is ideal to make poori, khakra, papad and chapatis. Besides, it comes with an easy to grip handle made up of non-slippery plastic that is textured for optimum grip. Not just that! This presser also comes with an anti-skid/slip sole that does not let the machine move here and there while using. Originally priced at Rs. 999, you can now get it at just Rs. 675.

Specifications:

Price: Rs. 675

Rating: 4.7 out of 5

Colour: Silver with red handles

Material: Steel

Here we have found another durable option for you. This roti maker/presser is made with an ultra-safe shockproof body and heat resistant handles. In addition to it, the tawa of this roti maker is made from the best food grade Teflon coated non-stick aluminum. Grab this roti maker now at Rs. 1299.





Specifications:

Price: Rs. 1299

Rating: 5 out of 5

Colour: Black

Material: Non-stick aluminium

We bring you another Teflon coated durable and non-stick roti maker. This roti maker is versatile and can prepare a number of recipes like roti, papad, khakra, puri and more. Besides, the sturdy outer body has been made of stainless steel (Chrome Polish). Get this deal now at Rs. 1948.





Specifications:

Price: Rs. 1948

Rating: 4.1 out of 5

Colour: Black And Grey

Material: stainless steel

Cute and compact, this stainless-steel roti maker ensures both durability and better performance. Besides, it comes with an ultra-shock body and heat resistant, easy to grip handles, making it convenient and safer to use. Get this product now at Rs. 1245 from Amazon Sale 2021.





Specifications:

Price: Rs. 1245

Rating: 4.5 out of 5

Colour: Silver & Black

Material: stainless steel

Another durable and high-performance roti maker option for you. This maker/presser is also efficient in making a variety of bread recipes such as roti, puri, papad and more. Besides, you can also reheat pizza, garlic breads and sandwiches with this maker. Get this now at a discounted rate for just Rs. 1299.





Specifications:

Price: Rs. 1299

Rating: 5 out of 5

Colour: Silver & Black

Material: stainless steel

We hope this list helped you in searching for the suitable roti maker.











