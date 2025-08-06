Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal recently offered the public a sneak peek into a "futuristic" Blinkit warehouse. He posted a video from his early morning visit to the warehouse. It promptly went viral on social media. The caption read, "Not a Chocolate Factory. Full of chocolates, though." We can see bright orange coloured crates glide by on automated conveyors installed across the premises. Other machinery also helps to transfer sweets with speed and precision. Human workers, busy with different tasks, are also seen in the clip. Watch the complete viral video below:

The viral video has received 329K views so far on Instagram. It has attracted a lot of attention online. In the comments, many users were impressed with the level of automation shown. A few people raised doubts and concerns. Read some of the reactions below.





"Deepi Wonka & The Chocolate Factory."





"I am quite surprised to see that level of automation in our Indian warehouses. Wow. Great job."





"So this is where my handling+rain charge goes?"





"Now I know why I am paying for handling charges."





"I wanna visit just for my Discovery Channel child inside me."





"Ohh wow... this is so nice."





"Automation at peak to enhance operations."





"This efficiency seems like some Chinese-level Efficiency Stuff."





Before this, Deepinder Goyal went viral on X when he responded publicly to a post by a user criticising Zomato's customer support standards. The man shared his frustration after struggling to reach a human customer support agent on the platform. In response, the CEO wrote, "Can we connect on this? This is not by design, and I would love to get to the bottom of this. Would really appreciate your help." Read more about this viral discussion.





