Let's agree, the very first thing that catches our attention at any dinner table is the dinnerware. Food presented in good crockeries make it look more appetizing. Hence, it is very important to have the right kind of dinnerware or dinner set. These pretty plates and crockeries instantly enhance the meal and set the mood for it. From pretty crockery set to fine glassware - an engaging setting on the dining table can help amp up your game as a host in no time. If you are searching for some good dinner sets to buy, then fret not, we have got you covered. Well, all thanks to the ongoing Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale. This sale is providing great discounts and deals on dinnerware, tableware and other kitchen accessories. So, let's get started with 5 best dinnerware options that you can have on your dinner table for an amazing dining experience.

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Here's A List Of 5 Dinnerware To Choose From:

1. Larah by Borosil Red Bud Silk Series Opalware Dinner Set

Made with automated advanced technology and food grade material, this dinner set is break, chip and scratch resistant. Besides, it is thermal resistant as well making it ideal to heat food in the microwave directly from the refrigerator. Originally priced at Rs.3465, you can now get this set at Rs. 1749.





Specifications:

Price: Rs. 1749

Rating: 4.3 out of 5

Colour: White

Material: Glass

2. Cello Opalware Dazzle Lush Fiesta Dinner Set

Here we have found another durable dinner set for you. This set contains 6 full plates, 6 quarter plates and 6 pieces bowls, making it a great option for serving a variety of recipes. Besides, this set is also bone ash free and made with vegetarian material. Get this combo set now at Rs. 1029.

Specifications:

Price: Rs. 1029

Rating: 4.1 out of 5

Colour: White

Material: Opalware

3. La Opala Aqua Spray Novo Collection Opalware Dinner Set

This combo set features 35 utensils. It is also made with advanced tempering technology that ensures greater resistance to impact & thermal shock, making the dinner set stronger and durable. Grab this deal now at 24% for just Rs. 2287.





Specifications:

Price: Rs. 2287

Rating: 4.3 out of 5

Colour: White

Material: Glass

4. AmazonBasics 18-Piece Dinnerware Set

The Amazon Basic dinnerware collection includes 18 pieces with settings for 6 people. Set contains 6 dinner plates, 6 salad plates, and 6 bowls. In addition to it, this dinnerware set is made from durable stoneware that is reliable for everyday use. It is dishwasher, freezer and microwave safe. It is also available in a variety of vibrant and neutral shades to suit your aesthetic. Get this now at Rs. 3289 only.





Specifications:

Price: Rs. 3289

Rating: 4.4 out of 5

Colour: Blue

5. Diva Dinner Set (White/Black) 19 Pieces

We bring you another attractive set to amp up your dinner table aesthetics. This set by Diva tableware collection consists of 19 pieces that includes 6 dinner plates, 6 salad plates, 6 bowls, and a serving bowl. The tableware is made of high-quality opal tableware, which makes it strong and scratch resistant. This set is free of bone ash and is therefore 100% vegetarian. Get this combo set now at Rs. 1969 from Amazon Sale 2021





Specifications:

Price: Rs. 1029

Rating: 4.1 out of 5

Colour: White

Material: Opalware

Disclaimer: This is promoted content with links from our affiliate partnerships. We get a share of the revenue from your purchase.