Refrigerator is a must-have appliance in every household. This functional appliance helps keep fruits, vegetables, and other food items hygienic and fresh for long. Moreover, with its sleek and modern design, it enhances the look of your kitchen. If you are looking for a refrigerator for a small family or bachelor, a single-door refrigerator would be the right option for you. It comes with enough shelf space to store all your daily household needs and it is budget-friendly too. However, with so many brands offering this appliance with minor differences in functions and specifications, it might seem a little complicated to choose the right one for your home. So, to help you out, we have listed down some of the best single-door refrigerators which you can choose from as per your needs.

Here are 5 of The Best Single Door Refrigerator Options For You-

1. Haier 195 L 5 Star Inverter Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator:

This refrigerator comes with a capacity of 195L which is perfect for a small family. The interior of this refrigerator features spill-proof toughened glass with a load-bearing capacity of 150 kgs.





2. Whirlpool 190 L 4 Star Inverter Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator:

This product features an insulated capillary technology that results in faster cooling and up to 9 hours of cooling retention during power cuts. Additionally, it comes with 2 dedicated door racks to store water bottles.





3. LG 215 L 4 Star Inverter Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator:

The next option is this 4-star single-door refrigerator from LG which comes with a 215 L capacity. This product comes along with an anti-bacterial gasket, vegetable basket with 21 liters capacity, an egg tray, and door baskets.





4. Samsung 192 L 3 Star Inverter Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator:

With a capacity of 192L, this Samsung single-door refrigerator is ideal for a family of 2-3 members. It comes with toughened glass shelves that can hold a weight of up to 175 Kg safely.





5. Godrej 185 L 4 Star Inverter Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator:

This refrigerator comes with 185L capacity and offers an advanced inverter technology, which is not only quieter but also adjusts the cooling as per the refrigerator operation. Additionally, it features toughened glass shelves of 150 kg load-bearing capacity.

















