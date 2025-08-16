When it comes to South Indian breakfast staples, the first name that pops into our mind is crispy dosa. A recent viral post showed how an engineer in Bengaluru is giving dosas a futuristic twist. A home-built robot named Thindy has become his passion project, and it has impressed food lovers with its ability to prepare dosas without any human help. A video of the robot-prepared dosa has gone viral online. In the clip, Thindy picks up the batter, spreads it smoothly across a hot tawa, drizzles some oil and cooks the dosa to just the right shade of golden brown. Finally, the robot lifts the crisp dosa neatly and places it on a waiting plate, almost as if a seasoned cook had done it.





Also Read: Elon Musk's Tesla Diner Opens In LA With Movie Screens, Robot Servers And Comfort Food





Sharing his story on Reddit, the engineering expert wrote, "I've been working on a personal project for the last few months here in Bengaluru - a robot named Thindy that can make dosas automatically. It pours the batter, spreads it evenly, and cooks it just right. The idea came from watching my family cook and thinking - What if a robot could do this while we relax?" He added, "I'd love to hear your thoughts - what features would you like in a cooking robot? And yes, it can make crispy dosas! (Not a commercial post - just sharing my build and story with fellow Bangaloreans!)."



Redditors had much to say about the innovative creation.





"Would suggest oil spray than pouring it," recommended a user.





"I want one that can make me biryani," revealed a food lover.





"Train the robot to make round dosas," suggested someone else.





"Thanks for the laughs, man," read a remark.





"Really cool, man. More power to you," praised an individual.





Also Read: This Innovative "Robotic Cake" Was Lit By Edible Chocolate Batteries





On YouTube, the engineer said that the idea first struck him over breakfast. "A few months ago, while enjoying dosa for breakfast, I found myself thinking about the time and effort my mom or my wife puts into making them. That's when a thought struck me. What if a robot could help prepare fresh foods like dosas, right from our kitchen counter?" he said. And the rest is history.





The engineer devoted his time to sketching, coding, assembling and countless rounds of testing and modification. What started as an experiment turned into a detailed process of trial and error, with each attempt bringing him closer to perfecting the machine. Thindy's design goes beyond just dosas. Its robotic gripper can hold spatulas, bottles, and brushes, making it flexible enough to handle several kitchen tasks.

What are your thoughts on this viral robotic dosa maker?