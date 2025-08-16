Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan is a heartthrob on screen and a certified foodie off-screen. Unlike most celebrities who stick to strict diets, Kartik never hesitates to flaunt his love for indulgent meals. On Saturday, the star gave fans a drool-worthy glimpse of his cheat day spread - a plate loaded with fluffy bhatura, spicy chole, aloo sabzi and tangy pickled onions. Beside the plate, we could also spot what looked like a bowl of creamy raita. Adding more cuteness to the post, his golden retriever, Katori Aaryan, also made an appearance in the frame.





Sharing the picture on Instagram, Kartik wrote, "I love my bhatura more than my brothora."

Kartik Aaryan knows how to add a foodie spin to just about anything. A few weeks ago, when the kiss cam clip from the Coldplay concert featuring Astronomer CEO Andy Byron and HR head Kristin Cabot went viral, Kartik decided to join the fun. He dropped a video on Instagram showing what the cam would catch if it landed on him. The twist? “Fitness freak Kartik Aaryan cheating on his diet” with a chocolate bar. The video starts with Chris Martin saying, “Either they are having an affair or they are just very shy.” IYKYK! It then cuts to Kartik munching on chocolate, only to realise the camera's on him. In a hurry, he spits it out, disappears, and returns holding dumbbells to fake a workout. His caption said it all: “Almost got fired.” Click here to read the full story.





Before that, while shooting for his film Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri with Ananya Panday, Kartik Aaryan gave fans a peek into his on-set feast at Nawalgarh Fort in Rajasthan. On his plate was a full Rajasthani thali packed with local favourites – dal baati churma, kadhi, a mix of sabzis and a fresh salad. The spread also included rice, chapatis and a plate of dahi vada. After the savouries, Kartik Aaryan switched to desserts. He dug into chocolate Swiss rolls dusted with cocoa and sugar, paired with a bowl of blueberries. To end it all, there was a rich chocolate chip dip topped with crumble and nuts. Read all about it here.





Kartik Aaryan's foodie updates always have our full attention.

