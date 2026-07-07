Fresh coriander is a staple in many Indian households. From garnishing curries to making flavourful chutneys, its leaves are used in a variety of dishes. However, while most of us carefully store the leaves after buying coriander from the market, the stems often end up in the bin. What many people don't realise is that coriander stems can be even more flavourful than the leaves. While the leaves have a mild aroma, the stems offer a stronger, more intense flavour. They are also packed with essential vitamins and minerals, making them a nutritious addition to your meals.





So, if you have been throwing coriander stems away, it's time to stop. Here are five simple ways to put them to good use in your everyday cooking.





Also Read: 5 Unique, Easy Ways To Include Coriander In Your Diet Beyond Chutney

5 Ways To Use Coriander Stems In Cooking

1. Use Them In Gravies

Preparing a curry or vegetable gravy? Don't discard the coriander stems. Finely chop them and sauté them with onions, garlic and spices while making the gravy base. As they cook, they soften and blend easily with the other ingredients, adding depth and flavour to the dish.

2. Add Them To Soups And Broths

Coriander stems work wonderfully in soups and broths. Simply wash them thoroughly and add them whole or finely chopped to vegetable or chicken soup. They impart a fresh aroma and enhance the overall flavour of the broth.





Also Read: 5 Reasons Why You Should Drink Dhania (Coriander) Water Daily - Expert Reveals

3. Mix Them Into Tadka

The next time you prepare a tadka for dal or a vegetable dish, add some finely chopped coriander stems. Heat oil and add asafoetida, cumin seeds, garlic and the stems. Sauté for a few seconds before adding the tempering to the dish. This simple step can add an extra layer of flavour.

4. Blend Them Into Marinades

We often rely on ginger-garlic paste, yoghurt and spices for marinating paneer, chicken or meat. For added flavour, blend coriander stems into a smooth paste and mix it into the marinade. This helps infuse the ingredients with a fresh, herbaceous taste.

5. Use Them In Dips

Coriander stems can also make dips more flavourful. Blend them with yoghurt, paneer, garlic or chickpeas to create a delicious dip. It pairs beautifully with crackers, chips and other snacks.





Instead of throwing coriander stems away, use them to add flavour, aroma and nutrition to your meals. Whether stirred into gravies, soups, marinades or dips, these often-overlooked stems can bring a fresh twist to everyday recipes.