When it comes to garnishes, no ingredient can compete with coriander. Popularly known as dhania in India, this plant is more than just a garnish or a chutney ingredient. It is packed with flavour and brings freshness to dishes in various forms. Healthwise, coriander is rich in Vitamin A which is essential for your eye health. It contains high levels of nutrients, and antioxidants, and has antifungal properties. In Indian households, coriander is most famously used to make chutneys which can be paired with several dishes. However, you can incorporate this humble herb beyond chutney too. Intrigued? Read on to learn more about easy ways to include coriander in your diet.





Coriander rice is tasty and flavourful.

Here Are 5 Easy Ways To Include Coriander In Your Diet Beyond Chutney

1. Coriander-Infused Rice

You can easily include coriander in your diet by including it in your plain rice. Start by finely chopping a handful of fresh coriander leaves and adding them to your rice cooker along with the rice and water before cooking. As the rice begins cooking, the essence of coriander will impart a subtle yet refreshing flavour. You can pair this rice with gravies or just enjoy it with raita and pickles.

2. Coriander Parathas

If you are a fan of flatbreads, you can include coriander leaves in your parathas. Prepare the dough of your parathas using whole wheat flour, water, salt, and a generous amount of finely chopped coriander leaves. Roll out the dough into thin circles and cook them into hot parathas. This would not just enhance the flavour of your paratha but also make it more visually appealing. You can pair these parathas with vegetables or pickles of your choice.

3. Coriander Dal

Another way of easily incorporating coriander into your diet is by adding it to your main dishes. You can give your regular nutritious lentils a flavourful boost by adding a generous amount of coriander leaves. Whether you are making a simple dal or a hearty sambar, adding chopped coriander leaves towards the end of cooking will enhance the taste and aroma of your dish.

Add coriander to your dal to make it more flavourful.

4. Coriander Chaat

Take your chaat game to another level by incorporating coriander into your favourite street food recipes. Prepare tasty coriander fritters or pakoras with besan and spices and top them with yoghurt, green chillies, tamarind chutney, and sev puri to add an extra burst of tanginess and freshness. The aromatic flavour of coriander not only adds an irresistible flavour but also a pop of colour!

5. Coriander Juice

Start your days in a healthy way by incorporating coriander juice into your diet. Take a blender jar and add chopped coriander, lemon juice, ginger, cucumber and a pinch of salt along with 200ml of water. Blend the ingredients on high speed for 3-4 minutes or until you achieve an extremely smooth paste. Strain it through a sieve and serve it with ice!





Is there any other way to include coriander in your diet? Let us know in the comments below!