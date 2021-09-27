





A good cup of coffee can really make our day. We love to start our day with a cup of coffee as it energizes us for a day full of work. But making coffee can be time-consuming, especially when we are running late on a weekday. A coffee maker can ensure that a cup of coffee is ready for you to enjoy the moment you are done with your shower. And, a coffee maker can also help you make delicious café-style coffee without leaving your home. It is useful equipment that would be a great addition to the kitchen. Therefore, we have curated a list of coffee makers that will help you make your daily coffee in no time!











Here are 5 Coffee Maker Options:

1.SToK Drip Coffee Maker

SToK's coffee maker can brew as little as 1-2 cups or up to 6 cups at a time. The high-quality coffee maker makes is aesthetically designed and will look stylish in your kitchen. It comes with an anti-drip function and light indicator.











2.Croma Drip Coffee Maker

Croma's coffee maker has a borosilicate glass carafe with water level markings that brew coffee for up to 8 minutes. You can brew 5 cups of coffee at a time. The temperature control function can keep coffee warm for up to 40 minutes after brewing.











3.Cafe JEI French Press Coffee Maker

Café JEI's French press coffee maker uses double steel screen filters on a plunger supported by a spring-loaded base plate to seal the edges. The coffee maker is made of high-quality stainless steel. The handle is sturdy and it is made of high-grade heat resistant material.











4.Inalsa Frappe Coffee Maker

Inalsa's coffee maker will let you enjoy a cup of hot brewed coffee whenever you like. You can make 5 cups at a time, making it ideal for your family. The anti-drip function ensures that the drip stops. It comes with a coffee maker, filter basket and drip funnel.











5.Havells Coffee Maker

Havells coffee maker has a strong and durable base plate that keeps the coffee warm and ready to drink. This has an automatic technology and it doesn't require any assistance. It comes with a water level indicator that can let you know when it needs a water refill.

















Disclaimer: This is promoted content with links from our affiliate partnerships. We get a share of the revenue from your purchase.