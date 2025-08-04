Eating without messing up your makeup is definitely a skill. But what happens when street food, that too golgappa, enters the picture? A video posted by the Instagram page, PWFA (Pria Warrick Finishing Academy), which offers personality development and counselling services, shows one way to enjoy golgappas without compromising your look. "A beloved street delicacy, enjoyed with elegance. Yes, it's possible to savour pani puri without compromising your makeup or your grace. Here is the subtle technique to indulge in your favourite flavours while maintaining poise and polish. Because refined dining isn't limited to fine dining," read the caption.





In the video, a woman is seen seated with everything needed for a classic golgappa experience - a bowl of crispy puris and a few shots of tangy, flavoured water (likely tamarind and mint).





At first, she tries eating them the traditional way, but realises it might ruin her makeup. So she switches things up: she dips the puri in the tangy water, takes a bite using a spoon, and then sips a little more of the water from the shot glass. According to her, the flavour stays intact, just without the mess.





Watch the viral video here:







But the internet had mixed reactions to the video, which has over 100K views so far. Foodies flooded the comments section, and most weren't impressed.





One user said, "With all due respect ma'am I would rather apply another coat of lipstick but not compromise with the golgappa."





Another added, "Insult of Gol gapay."





Someone wrote, "Totally not needed. This is hurtful to even watch."





One comment read, "My emotions are now hurt."





"I can go without makeup but won't insult pani puri like this," read a comment.





A foodie said, "Please stop eating golguppas. You don't deserve them."





That said, there was at least one user who found it useful: "That's an interesting hack!"





So, what do you think of this golgappa etiquette? Cool or cringe? Let us know in the comments.