Indian food is all about big flavours and time-tested recipes. Some dishes have been around forever and are still a staple in many homes. One such favourite is Moong Dal Vadi, also known as Mangauri. It's a simple dish but packs a punch with its taste. These vadis are cooked with potatoes in a spicy tomato-onion gravy, making the whole thing even better when using homemade vadis. Sure, you can buy moong dal vadis from the market, but let's be real-they're pricey and don't always taste as good. That's why a lot of people still prefer making them at home and storing them for later.





The best part? They're super easy to make and don't take much effort. If you're thinking of giving it a shot, here are some handy tips to help you out.





Here Are 5 Easy Tips To Make Moong Dal Vadi (Mangodi):

1. Soak The Moong Dal Properly

Start by taking 2 to 3 cups of moong dal and rinsing it well 3 to 4 times. Then, soak it in a deep bowl filled with water. Make sure there's at least twice the amount of water as dal. Let it soak for 4 to 5 hours - this step is key to getting the right texture.

2. Drain The Water Completely

After 5 hours, the dal should be soft and well-soaked. Drain all the water and leave it in a sieve for a few minutes to get rid of any extra moisture. This will help you get the right consistency later.

3. Grind It Right

Once the water has drained out, transfer the dal to a mixer jar and grind it without adding water. But here's the trick-don't make it too smooth. A coarse texture is what gives vadis their perfect bite. If it's too fine, the vadis won't turn out as expected.

4. Add Flavour To The Mix

Scoop out the ground dal into a bowl and amp up the flavour. Add asafoetida, crushed red chilli, garam masala, chaat masala, and salt. This little tweak makes a big difference in taste. If you prefer a plain version, just don't skip the salt and asafoetida - they're non-negotiable.

5. Shape & Dry The Vadis

Grease a plate with a little oil or line it with parchment paper. Now, using a spoon, drop small portions of the mixture onto the plate. If that's tricky, here's a hack-use a plastic bag, fill it with the mixture, snip off a corner, and pipe out small vadis. Let them dry in the sun for 3 to 4 days, then store them in an airtight container.





Once done, these vadis are ready to be turned into a flavour-packed curry with potatoes whenever you're in the mood for something comforting.