Summer is upon us, and the temperature outside is soaring, bringing heat, sweat, and day-long irritation to the body. But that can't be an excuse to avoid stepping out for work. Getting up in the morning, finishing household chores, packing lunch, and leaving for work is an everyday phenomenon for most of us. However, during the summer season, the risk of these packed foods spoiling increases, especially when you have to eat outdoors. This is why experts suggest taking preventive measures to keep your food fresh and healthy until consumption. In this article, we will take you through some safety rules that one must follow while eating food outdoors.





Why Does Food Spoil Faster in Summer?

The temperature and humidity in the air increase during the summer season. These conditions allow bacteria to multiply faster. According to the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), these rapidly growing bacteria increase the risk of food contamination, leading to food poisoning and foodborne illnesses. However, experts suggest that these conditions can be prevented in many ways. All you need to do is be mindful of what and how you are eating your meal, adds USDA.

5 Safety Rules to Follow While Eating Your Food Outdoors:

1. Use Insulated Containers:

As per USDA, insulated containers help keep food at a safe temperature. Besides, it also prevents the food from being affected by the hot or cold temperature outside.

2. Never Pack Your Food Hot:

According to Bangalore-based nutritionist Dr. Anju Sood, if you immediately put hot food or hot liquids in a closed container, your food may lose its nutritive value. Besides, it also adds excess moisture to the container, making it a breeding ground for bacteria, further spoiling the food faster, Dr. Sood explains. Hence, we suggest bringing the food to room temperature before packing it in your lunchbox.

3. Prevent Cross-Contamination:

Cross-contamination of food is a major risk during the summer season. Hence, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) states that it is important to pack different types of foods separately and securely. The agency specifically highlights keeping raw and cooked food separate to enjoy them both without any health risks.

4. Carry Enough Water:

Climate change has a severe impact on water and waterborne diseases. According to a study published in the Current Environmental Health Reports, prolonged hot weather can concentrate pathogens due to lower river discharges, leading to increased infection risks. Hence, it is important to drink safe and clean water to stay healthy during the season. If you ask us, we prefer carrying drinking water from home while stepping out in the summer.

5. Wash Your Hands Well:

Wherever you are, make sure to wash your hands well before eating food. According to an FDA report, if you do not have access to running water, use a water bottle, some soap, and paper towels. You may also consider using moist disposable towelettes for cleaning your hands.





This summer, follow these safety practices when stepping out of the home and enjoy overall good health.