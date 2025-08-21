The food in London is not just strawberries with cream and fish with chips. The cuisine available in this iconic city is as diverse as the people living and visiting here. In fact, you can enjoy fresh and crispy Bihari-style samosas in the UK, giving a nostalgic and delicious taste of home. In a video going viral on Instagram, we see a glimpse from a day at the Ghantawala Bihari Samosa shop in South Harrow and Wembley, UK.





The viral video showcasing the famous 'Bihari Samosa' in London has clocked more than 25 million views. In the video, we see people of different ages and nationalities chomping on hot and crispy samosas, loaded with freshly made pudina and imli chutneys. Patrons can be seen patiently waiting in a long queue to get their hands on some tasty snacks. There is also a bell hanging in the store, representing the name 'Ghantawala Bihari Samosa'.

Watch the viral video below:







The authentic samosa shop in London has won the hearts of desis online. Take a look at the reactions below:





"Brother, you made us proud! Standing in London, keeping the real taste of Bihar and samosas alive. Truly inspiring as long as there are people like you, Bihar will always shine globally," a user wrote.





"They made a mini-India in London, wow," another added. A third wrote, "Samosa looks so tempting, better than India."





Several echoed, "The preparation looks so hygienic and delicious."

If you are visiting London and craving samosas, check out this shop at the following locations:

149 ealing road, opposite Sanatan temple, Wembley

Unit 12, South Harrow market, Northolt road, South Harrow