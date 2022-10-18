Baking is certainly one of the satisfying activities to take part in. Whether you are having a low day or you feel like cheering yourself up, a sweet treat will only add happiness and positivity to your life. And to make your baking extra smooth and easy, you require some of the essential tools without which your baking would remain incomplete. It does not matter whether you are an experienced baker or an amateur one, baking tools will only improve the process and the end result will be mouthwatering. Being righty equipped with the best baking tools will only make your entire baking process easier.

Here Are 5 Essential Tools That Can Ease The Process Of Baking:

1. Mesh Sieve

Mesh sieves are excellent if you want to avoid lumps in your batter. Mixing dry ingredients like flour, cocoa powder, coffee, baking soda, and caster sugar can often lead to lumps. So, having a mesh sieve will help you to sieve all the dry ingredients perfectly. Moreover, if you want to sprinkle some sugar on top of your dessert, a sieve will come in very handy.

2. Measuring Cups and Spoons

Having measuring cups and spoons while you are baking will make your process super easy. You will be able to focus on the recipe part rather than worrying about how much sugar to add to your batter. So, get yourself a set of measuring spoons and cups which are available for both wet and dry ingredients. You don't have to go on a hunting spree to find a tablespoon or a teaspoon as these sets contain all that you need. Make sure to use the tools as per instructions to get the perfect taste for your bake.

(Also Read: 8 Precautions To Be Taken While Baking - Suggested By A Chef)

It is important to use the right kind of measurements for the baking process. Photo: iStock

3. Baking Pan

Rectangular baking is a must-have if you are trying your hands on baking. You can make a ton of things on a baking pan such as cookies, brownies, cakes, and many more. Make sure that your baking pan is 13x9x2 inches in measurement as it will provide the perfect depth and shape for your bake. This is the right size to go for as it fits perfectly and also ensures that your batter does not stick to the pan. Apart from a basic rectangular pan, if you are in the mood to experiment you can get your hands on various shapes and sizes of baking pans and molds as well.

4. Spatulas

Silicon spatulas make the baking process extremely convenient. A silicon spatula will help you to reach every nook and corner of a baking pan and its flexible nature makes it even easier to use. Spread butter or a layer of chocolate ganache easily with the help of a silicon spatula. Also, they are heat resistant and durable making them the perfect equipment for baking.





(Also Read: Baking Tips: How To Extend Shelf Life Of Baked Goods)

Using the right kind of spatulas is so important for baking. Photo: Pixabay

5. Whisks

To get the best texture and consistency for your batter, you require the most important tool of baking which is a whisk. A good whisk will help you mix all your dry and wet ingredients and get that ideal consistency for your recipe.





Get your hands on these basic and essential baking tools and allow your taste buds a great treat.





About Authour: Ashita Baijal is the Founder ME:ETTE Atelier and Patisser.





Disclaimer: The opinions expressed within this article are the personal opinions of the author. NDTV is not responsible for the accuracy, completeness, suitability, or validity of any information on this article. All information is provided on an as-is basis. The information, facts or opinions appearing in the article do not reflect the views of NDTV and NDTV does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.