Tender, juicy, and oh-so-creamy - yes, we are talking about the all-time favourite Chicken Malai Tikka! If you are like most of us, the weekend calls for some serious snacking, and what better than whipping up a restaurant-style dish at home? Chicken malai tikka is the perfect crowd-pleaser - soft pieces of chicken coated with cream and spices. Whether you are hosting your friends over the weekend or craving something indulgent this monsoon season, this melt-in-mouth snack will surely hit the spot. If you are craving tender chicken malai tikka but don't know how to ace it, then you have landed on the right page! Read on to learn 5 easy tips to make the best chicken malai tikka at home.





Here Are 5 Easy Tips To Make The Best Chicken Malai Tikka At Home

1. Marinate To Add Flavour To Meat

For a truly melt-in-mouth chicken malai tikka, you will have to marinate the chicken. Start by making a thick base using curd, cream, and grated cheese. Then add spices to flavorize the meat - ginger-garlic paste, green chilli paste, and a dash of garam masala. If you want to deepen the flavour, squeeze in a lemon and mix well. Let the meat sit in the marinade for at least 4 hours or overnight - the more time, the better. This will ensure the chicken remains tender and juicy after cooking.

2. Go With Chicken Thighs For Juiciness

Have you ever had a dry chicken tikka just to feel cheated? Well, don't do that to yourself at home. Boneless chicken thighs are your best friend when it comes to making malai tikka. Unlike breast pieces, thighs are naturally juicier and remain soft even after grilling. Make sure to cut the thighs into even-sized pieces so they can cook uniformly. Plus, chicken thighs will soak up the marinade easily, so you can get succulent tikka that melts in your mouth.

3. Avoid Stacking Up The Skewers

While you might think that overcrowding the skewers will cook malai tikka quicker, it will just leave you disappointed. Here's a little pro tip: when you are skewering the marinated chicken, don't pack them too close. Leave a little bit of space between each piece so that the heat cooks the chicken pieces evenly. If you are using wooden skewers, make sure to soak them in water for at least 30 minutes beforehand to avoid burning.

4. Don't Bring Down The Heat

Do you know what gives the restaurant-style chicken malai tikka those crispy edges and smoky flavors? It is high heat! Whether you are grilling or using an electric tandoor, increase the heat. High heat will give your chicken those beautiful charred marks and a delightful smoky flavor - that's a must in chicken malai tikka. Just make sure you don't burn your dish!

5. Butter It Up!

Chicken malai tikka is not for health-conscious people. This is because the ingredients used in it are rich and creamy. After you have cooked your chicken malai tikka, towards the end, give your tikkas a generous brush of melted butter. This adds a final touch of richness and a glossy finish to your dish. Plus, the butter layer enhances that smoky flavour in a tender chicken malai tikka. Serve it with mint chutney and onion lachha and enjoy the feast!





With these tips, you can make the most succulent and delicious chicken malai tikka right from the comfort of your kitchen.