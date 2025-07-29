Some time ago, Prix Versailles (an annual award series in the architectural and design domain) released its list of the World's Most Beautiful Restaurants for 2025. This selection shines a spotlight on 16 dining spaces that go beyond gastronomy and service - they prove how architecture, artistry, and ambience are equally integral to the experience. These restaurants are not ranked but recognised for the ways in which they have merged aesthetic sensibilities with the spirit of their surroundings. This year's selection includes destinations across the globe - from New York to Riyadh, Paris to Shanghai. In December, three of these restaurants will go on to receive World titles. As per Prix Versailles, these awards aim to "promote intelligent sustainability, in which culture serves and transcends the notion of the environment."

Here Are The 16 Most Beautiful Restaurants In The World, As Per Prix Versailles

1. Gerbou in Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Gerbou in Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Located in Nad Al Sheba, Gerbou celebrates both the elegance of modernity and the essence of traditional Emirati hospitality. The space is designed by Kristina Zanic Consultants with Tasmeem Tashkeel. It features elements like fish-scale lighting and camel leather sofas. All of them are crafted with materials native to the region. The interior mirrors the kitchen's philosophy: 70% of ingredients are locally sourced. The dishes by Chef Ionel Catau are a reflection of ancestral respect and contemporary flair.

2. Smoked Room in Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Smoked Room in Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Chef Dani Garcia's Smoked Room offers a dark, immersive environment marked by dramatic lighting and textures that mimic fire and metal. Designed by Astet Studio, it boasts an open-flame "Omakase" dining zone, where guests witness each course in the making. Various theatrical elements make the experience unforgettable. There's also a separate dessert room with Japanese-inspired detailing.





Also Read: These Indian Cuisine Restaurants Have Been Ranked Among Asia's 50 Best For 2025

3. Blackswan in Beijing, China

Blackswan in Beijing, China

Situated inside the Luo Hong Art Museum, Blackswan is a poetic tribute to its namesake. The interior design, by Chris Shao Studio, is inspired by the ethereal beauty of swans. There's a lakeside garden view and a cascading feather chandelier by Caroline Sarkozy. The French delicacies by Chef Vianney Massot are served in a monochromatic, graceful space that evokes serenity.

4. Ortensia in Shanghai, China

Ortensia in Shanghai, China

Ortensia is a product of Japanese, French, and Chinese cultural influences. Located in Shanghai's Zhangyuan district, it combines shikumen architecture with French elegance and Japanese subtlety. Chris Shao Studio has used rustic tiles, lacquer, and carved woodwork to elevate the ambience. This creates a whimsical environment to match its refined fusion menu.

5. Lobster Club in Palma de Mallorca, Spain

Lobster Club in Palma de Mallorca, Spain

On the shores of Mallorca, Lobster Club aims to capture Mediterranean energy in a contemporary sea club setting. Designed by Sandra Tarruella, the open-plan venue centres around a bar and infinity pool. Materials like iroko wood and glazed tiles support the relaxing vibe of sun-drenched days. It's a wonderful space that brings together dining, music and seafront relaxation.

6. Bouchon Careme in Helsinki, Finland

Bouchon Careme in Helsinki, Finland

Located in a century-old building, this Helsinki restaurant pays homage to the Lyonnaise bouchon in its own way. It reinterprets French tradition with Finnish warmth. Studio Fyra preserved key elements like exposed brick and iron columns while allowing daylight to shine through large arched windows. Chef Hans Valimaki's menu of hearty meat and vegetable dishes is complemented by the rustic yet refined design.

7. Laduree Rue Royale in Paris, France

Laduree Rue Royale in Paris, France

Laduree's historic tea room on Rue Royale has been restored to its original 1862 grandeur. Decorator Cordelia de Castellane has introduced pastel hues, Belle Epoque ceilings, and ornate mouldings that evoke 18th-century Paris. Each salon, from Chantilly to Napoleon, offers a dreamlike escape. The design leaves no room for doubt - this establishment is indeed a culinary and cultural landmark.

8. Ducasse Baccarat in Paris, France

Ducasse Baccarat in Paris, France

This restaurant is housed in the former residence of Marie-Laure de Noailles. It is a Parisian gem that unites the culinary mastery of Chef Alain Ducasse with the elegance of Baccarat crystal. Alienor Bechu's interiors feature raw materials and curated artworks, creating an ambience where history and innovation meet beneath shimmering chandeliers.

9. Julie's in London, United Kingdom

Julie's in London, United Kingdom

In the heart of Notting Hill, Julie's has long been a haven for artists and even royalty. The revamped space by Rosanna Bossom and owner Tara MacBain honours the original 1969 glamour with rich 1970s motifs, layered illustrations, and a lush alfresco terrace. The result is a sophisticated yet playful tribute to West London's creative legacy.

10. Shell in Nusa Penida, Indonesia

Shell in Nusa Penida, Indonesia

Perched above Diamond Beach, Shell exemplifies biomimicry in design. Pablo Luna Studio used bamboo and rammed earth to create a cavernous, shell-shaped structure that's as functional as it is poetic. Passive cooling and recycled materials make this eco-conscious retreat nearly self-sufficient. It's an architectural homage to nature and sustainability.

11. Coro in Orvieto, Italy

Coro in Orvieto, Italy

Set inside a deconsecrated 16th-century church, Coro balances sacred architecture with modern culinary artistry. While working on its restoration, Architect Giuliano Andrea dell'Uva preserved its tuff stone walls and altar remains. Chef Ronald Bukri's dishes and the serene service reflect this sense of worship. The result is a quiet, contemplative space grounded in Umbrian tradition.

12. Seven Island in Busan, South Korea

Seven Island in Busan, South Korea

Built across seven pavilions on Gadeokdo Island, this cafe looks out onto the ocean and seven surrounding isles. Designed by mttb, the minimalist structures contrast dark, earthy tones below with brighter hues above. The objective is that the space should echo the natural play of light and water. The layout offers varied perspectives of the sea, creating a deep sense of place.

13. Kimyona in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

Kimyona in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

A speakeasy with a twist- Kimyona hides behind a gallery-like entrance and leads into a dim dining space inspired by darkrooms and analogue photography. Designed by Azaz Architects, the interiors use ceramic tiles, reclaimed materials, and steel to combine minimalism and intrigue. The menu features forgotten and reinvented Asian delicacies.





Also Read: Delhi's Lair Named Best Bar In India For 2025, Four Other Indian Bars Among Asia's 50 Best

14. Another Smith in Tha Sai Luat, Thailand

Another Smith in Tha Sai Luat, Thailand

This family-run restaurant draws from Chinese architecture and bamboo construction for its design. It houses three spaces: dining room, cafe, and jewellery boutique. Thor Kaichon and TasteSpace have worked together to create bright, open interiors anchored by a central kitchen. Emblems inspired by Chinese family seals bring a heritage touch to the contemporary setting.

15. Beefbar in New York, United States

Beefbar in New York, United States

Making its U.S. debut in Tribeca, Monte Carlo's Beefbar channels European elegance as well as Manhattan's industrial charm. Humbert & Poyet's design features tall arched windows, Art Deco lines, and a medley of marble, terrazzo, and textile layers. The result is a lush and modern steakhouse that reflects the multicultural fabric of New York.

16. Japon in Miami Beach, United States

Japon in Miami Beach, United States

Japon flips the script on minimalism, embracing the colourful spirit of Miami. This restaurant was established by Chefs Vijayudu Veena and Ivan Monzon. Saladino Design Studios filled the space with crane motifs (a symbol of luck, natural beauty and elegance in Japanese culture) from mosaic tiles to wallpaper. Inside, gold-leaf ceilings, vintage woodblock art, and a pagoda patio celebrate the richness of Japanese cuisine and tradition with a vibrant, tropical twist.





The 2025 Prix Versailles restaurant list reveals how design and dining need to go hand-in-hand. Aligning both requires creativity, vision and daring.