Food has a way of hitting us right in the feels, doesn't it? Just the other day, I got a taste of that nostalgic magic. A friend had me over for a classic Sunday breakfast, and as I waited for my hot aloo paratha, my eyes locked on a bowl stacked high with white butter. When the paratha hit my plate, I didn't think twice - I slathered on that white butter like it was nobody's business. White butter, or "makhan" as many of us know it, is pure childhood on a plate. With everyone jumping on the health-conscious bandwagon, store-bought stuff is getting the cold shoulder... which is why, white butter is making a comeback! It's fresh, it's natural, and it's just irresistible. But, if you're new to cooking, you'll want to avoid a few mistakes that could mess up your butter (and those sweet memories!). Fret not, you're in the right place. We've got a list of mistakes you need to avoid when making white butter at home.





Also Read: 5 Surprising Health Benefits Of Adding White Butter To Your Diet

White butter is pure childhood on a plate. (Photo: iStock)



Here are 5 Mistakes To Avoid While Making White Butter

1. Using Cold Cream

To make white butter at home, you need malai or cream. We usually keep the malai refrigerated to prevent it from going bad. However, one of the most common mistakes to do while making while making white butter at home is using the cold cream straight from the fridge. Cold cream is harder to churn and takes a longer time to separate into butter and buttermilk. On the other hand, room-temperature cream takes less time to separate. So, the next time you are making white butter at home, make sure to take the cream out of the fridge at least 30 minutes before making the butter.

2. Over Churning The Cream

Not just the temperature but how you churn the cream can also affect your desired result. Over-churning the room-temperature cream can make your smooth and fluffy white butter into a greasy mess. A simple step to remember while making white butter at home is to stop when you see the butter separate from the buttermilk. It might seem good when you are in the process, especially if you are new, but over-churning the butter can break the fats and make your butter too thick. After all, you want a light butter which easily spreads on your parathas, right?

3. Not Washing The Butter

No, washing the butter won't ruin your butter but save it. Once the butter and buttermilk have separated, it is best to wash it with cold water to remove any remaining buttermilk. This is important since leftover buttermilk can quickly spoil and give the butter a bitter taste. Many people skip this step or don't wash the butter properly, which leads to a shorter shelf life or ruined flavour. A simple tip to wash the butter is to keep doing it until the water runs clear. This would extend its shelf life without ruining its taste.

White butter tastes amazing on hot parathas. (Photo: iStock)

4. Using Incorrect Tools

The tools that you use to make white butter at home can affect how your end product would be. Is the blender that you are using have weak blades? Does your hand whisk stop in the middle of the process? Then ditch them while making butter at home as this could result in uneven churning, meaning uneven butter. If you are new to the process, use a firm mixer with tight blades. This will give you the correct texture and flavour of the white butter.

5. Not Storing It Properly

Sure, you have put all the effort into making the most delicious and fresh white butter, but how will you store it? Proper storage of white butter is extremely important to make the most of its taste. As soon as you make it, make sure to store it in an airtight container. Unlike salt, market-bought butter, white butter has the tendency to absorb surrounding smells and odours. So, it is best to wrap it in a parchment or butter paper and store it in an airtight container. This will ensure it remains pure and creamy, just the way we like it!





Also Read: Wait? What?! This Cold And Sweet Samosa Is Made Of Makkhan, Not Maida





So, now that you know what NOT to do, go ahead and make yourself this butter delight at home!