Diwali season is basically gulab jamun season, don't you agree? Those melt-in-mouth, syrupy spheres are the true definition of festive comfort… until you make them at home and end up with marble-textured disasters. We have all been there – trying to ace this famous dessert at home just to get disappointed at last. We understand that Diwali is the time when friends and relatives pay a visit to their homes. Now, the best solution for the same could be ordering a dozen Gulab Jamuns from your favourite food delivery app. It is easy and so convenient. But, if this Diwali, you are adamant to try your hand at making gulab jamun, here are some tips to keep in mind that will make you a gulab jamun pro in no time!





Here Are 5 Genius Tips To Make Soft Gulab Jamuns

1. Don't Over-Knead The Dough

The secret to pillowy gulab jamuns lies in a light hand. Over-kneading makes the dough dense and tough, which leads to hard centres after frying. Mix the khoya (or milk powder), flour, and ghee gently, just until combined. Let it rest for 10–15 minutes. This helps the gluten relax, giving you that soft, melt-in-mouth texture we all crave.

2. Roll Small, Smooth Balls

Tiny cracks on the surface are a red flag as they make the jamuns break or turn unevenly fried. Roll them gently between your palms into small, smooth rounds. If the dough feels dry, dab your hands with a little milk or ghee. Smooth balls ensure even cooking and easy syrup absorption later.

3. Fry On Low To Medium Heat

Patience is key. If you drop jamuns into very hot oil, they will brown quickly but stay raw inside, and raw jamuns turn hard post-soak. Maintain a gentle medium heat and keep turning them continuously for an even golden-brown colour. This slow fry helps cook the dough uniformly while keeping the centre soft.

4. Keep Your Sugar Syrup Warm, Not Boiling

Once your jamuns are ready, it's soaking time, and this is the place where many go wrong. The syrup should be warm, never boiling hot. Overheated syrup toughens the outer layer, making it difficult for the sweetness to seep in. Mix one part sugar with one part water, add a dash of cardamom or rose water, and simmer just until sticky. Drop the fried jamuns immediately after removing from the oil and let them soak for at least 2 hours.

5. Use The Right Khoya Or Milk Powder Mix

Too dry a khoya = hard jamuns. Choose soft, moist khoya (chikna khoya) or milk powder mixed with a bit of milk and ghee to replicate that smooth consistency. This keeps the dough pliable and the texture rich. Avoid using store-bought khoya that is grainy or overly dry, as it ruins the texture. Or, if you are short on time, order a batch of fresh, warm gulab jamuns online and call it a day.

How To Fix Hard Gulab Jamuns

If you have already made gulab jamuns at home but they turned out to be hard, worry not! Here are some tips to fix them:





• Soak them in warm syrup for longer (2–3 hours minimum).





• Add 1–2 tablespoons of warm water or milk to the syrup to loosen it.





• Microwave the jamuns for 10–15 seconds before serving to soften slightly.

Common Mistakes To Avoid When Making Gulab Jamuns At Home

If you are making gulab jamuns for the first time, here are some common mistakes you should definitely avoid:

Frying in hot oil: It will brown them too fast.

Using cold syrup: they won't soak in the syrup properly.

Overcrowding the pan: they will crack or cook the gulab jamuns unevenly.

Over-kneading the dough: It will give you rock-hard gulab jamuns.

Skipping the resting step before frying: always let the dough sit for 5–10 minutes.

So, follow these steps the next time you are making gulab jamuns at home and enjoy your Diwali 2025 to the fullest!

