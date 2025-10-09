With Diwali just around the corner, anticipation is already building in homes, markets, and among food lovers everywhere. The scent of ghee, sugar, and spices seems almost in the air, even before the first diya is lit. It's that time of year when conversations turn to what will fill the festive platters and which old favourites will be replaced with new ones. For many, the countdown to Diwali is as much about the food as it is about the lights. Many are already looking forward to the excitement of sharing sweets, the crunch of snacks, and the promise of indulgence after weeks of waiting. Each treat carries its own nostalgia and joy, reminding us that the festival's warmth doesn't just come from lanterns, lamps or crackers, but also from the kitchen.

Here Are 10 Popular Diwali Foods That Are Perfect For A Festive Binge:

1. Kaju Katli

Diwali Food: Kaju Katli is one of the most popular Diwali sweets

Few sweets capture the essence of Diwali indulgence like kaju katli. The thin, diamond-shaped slices glisten with silver leaf and carry a delicate cashew richness that instantly melts on the tongue. Each bite feels smooth, nutty, and refined. It's the kind of sweet that vanishes before you realise it. Kaju Katli is the first to disappear from every mithai box and the one everyone quietly hopes to get seconds of.

2. Karanji

Crisp on the outside and delightfully sweet inside, karanji is one of those festive treats that never lose their appeal. The flaky covering gives way to an aromatic coconut filling, making it impossible to stop at just one. It's a snack made for sharing, though you'll often wish you didn't have to.

3. Pista Barfi

Pista barfi is that green delight that makes every festive platter look a little more elegant. Its creamy pistachio flavour and subtle sweetness strike the perfect balance between luxury and simplicity. Each fragrant square feels celebratory. Sharing it often turns into a silent competition for the last piece.

4. Malai Peda

Soft, creamy, and scented with cardamom, malai peda is the comfort food of the festive season. It's the kind of sweet you rarely hesitate to reach for. Each bite is rich yet mellow, with satisfaction in every mouthful. This Diwali, if you're not making this sweet at home, consider ordering it online.

5. Pinni

Pinni brings an old-fashioned charm to Diwali feasts. This Indian festive sweet is hearty, wholesome, and full of ghee-soaked goodness. Its dense, nutty consistency keeps you wanting one more, especially in colder weather. Each bite carries the warmth of winter festivities and the care of home kitchens.

6. Besan Laddoo

Diwali Food: Besan laddoos are a classic sweet treat. Photo Credit: iStock

Golden, aromatic, and melt-in-your-mouth, besan laddoos are a staple in many Diwali trays. Their warm, nutty flavour and touch of cardamom make them irresistible. They're as perfect for gifting as they are for sneaking from the box at midnight. They always vanish faster than you expect.





7. Namak Pare

No Diwali spread is complete without a jar of crisp, salty namak pare. They're the perfect foil to all the sweets. This Diwali snack is crunchy, savoury, and dangerously addictive. Their satisfying crunch has a way of bringing people back to the snack table again and again.

8. Poha Chivda

Poha chivda is the snack that keeps Diwali munching going long after the sweets are done. Every handful offers a mix of textures: crisp poha, golden peanuts, and the occasional sweet raisin. It's sweet, spicy, tangy, and impossible to put down. A bowl placed in the middle of the room is always empty before the night ends.

9. Bhajani Chakli

Bhajani chakli is the festive favourite for good reason. This spiral, crunchy snack immediately stands out on Diwali platters. No matter how many are made, there are never enough left by the next day. If you want to stock them in bulk, get them via a food delivery app.

10. Dahi Bhalla

Dahi bhalla adds a refreshing note to the richness of Diwali feasts. The soft bhallas soaked in creamy yoghurt and drizzled with chutneys offer the perfect mix of sweet, tangy, and cool. Each spoonful feels like a pause amid all the decadence. It's a festive delight that's meant to be savoured with your favourite people.





Which Diwali treat are you looking forward to the most? Let us know in the comments below!

