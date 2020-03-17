Actress-Model Chrissy Teigen Wants To Make Gulab Jamun, Twitterati Share Some Tips

Aditi Ahuja | Updated: March 17, 2020 13:13 IST
Chrissy Teigen, actress and model, is married to singer John Legend. She last worked in the movie 'Hotel Transylvania 3' as a voiceover artist for one of the characters, 'Crystal'. She is also one celebrity who has an active social media presence. She makes it a point to regularly share updates from her life for her fans and followers. In a recent tweet, she decided to make the Indian dessert 'Gulab Jamun' in her own kitchen. She shared her excitement about trying the delicious sweet, and asked her followers for tips to make it at home. Take a look:
tomorrow I will be making my first gulab jamun, very excited for that. so. yeah. that's pretty exciting. if u have tips let me know, if you don't know what it is just google it I don't care
— christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) March 15, 2020
"Tomorrow I will be making my first gulab jamun, very excited for that. so. yeah. that's pretty exciting. if u have tips let me know, if you don't know what it is just google it I don't care," wrote Chrissy Teigen on Twitter. The tweet went viral amongst Twitterati, with responses pouring in from various users about how to ace the recipe. Verified users, chefs and food experts too joined the banter on Twitter. Indian origin actor Kal Penn shared his thoughts about how to ace the sugary sweet delight at home. The Twitter thread went viral with thousands of likes, retweets and comments. Take a look at some of the reactions:
Oooooh this is tite. Only tip: some (garbage) people put a cashew or almond in the middle of each one, which ruins it, so I'd say don't do that.
— Kal Penn (@kalpenn) March 15, 2020
Absolutely! Make sure you fry it in medium heat about 180 and not more, else it'lll turn brown quickly without cooking inside. The sugar syrup must be thick and two strings sugar syrup atleast and please make a trip to Delhi for the softest melt in your mouth Gulab Jamun!
— Saransh Goila (@SaranshGoila) March 15, 2020
I'm happy to announce that yesterday I bought ingredients to make vermicelli kheer
— Nicola Foti (@soundlyawake) March 15, 2020
To be authentic, you need a wok full of oil to fry them in so big that it endangers everyone within 10 miles. pic.twitter.com/94AHA5t8fW
— Anand Giridharadas (@AnandWrites) March 15, 2020
Whoa. Good luck! Let us know how they turned out! They can be tricky but the secret is to keep the portions balanced & the shape right so that they turn out soft & even. Deelish, once perfect. pic.twitter.com/PeSmfvSLQc
— Mahwash Ajaz (@mahwashajaz_) March 15, 2020
Try having some without soaking them in sugar syrup. The crispy fried balls are quite yum.
— Sandhya Ramesh (@sandygrains) March 15, 2020
put the process on your instagram story pls
— ramniiks (@ramniiks) March 15, 2020
Chrissy Teigen was quite taken aback with the overwhelming responses that her tweet got. She thanked everyone for writing in, and even responded to one user's tips in particular, saying, "damn I'm glad I asked for tips!!! these little guys seem to be trickier than I thought!!" Here is her response:
damn I'm glad I asked for tips!!! these little guys seem to be trickier than I thought!! https://t.co/1e2lPQSzHu
— christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) March 15, 2020
(Also Read: 11 Best Indian Dessert Recipes)
The Indian sweet Gulab Jamun is quite an arduous and delicate recipe that involves frying balls made with dough and khoya, which are then doused in sugar syrup. Interestingly, Chrissy Teigen herself has attended cooking classes as she recently shared on her Instagram profile. "Always forget about this but I actually did go to cooking school. it was a few months and completely expedited but it remains one of my greatest memories," wrote Chrissy Teigen in her Instagram post.
With more and more people practicing self-isolation due to the growing epidemic Coronavirus, Chrissy Teigen's tweet rung home with many users. She has been regularly sharing food pictures and home-cooked food recipes that she has tried herself. Her humourous style of writing too strikes a chord with her fans and followers. We hope she tries out more such Indian recipes soon and shares them too!
Comments
About Aditi AhujaAditi loves talking to and meeting like-minded foodies (especially the kind who like veg momos). Plus points if you get her bad jokes and sitcom references, or if you recommend a new place to eat at.