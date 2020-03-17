Actress-Model Chrissy Teigen Wants To Make Gulab Jamun, Twitterati Share Some Tips

Chrissy Teigen wanted to try her hand at making Gulab Jamun.

Chrissy Teigen, actress and model, is married to singer John Legend. She last worked in the movie 'Hotel Transylvania 3' as a voiceover artist for one of the characters, 'Crystal'. She is also one celebrity who has an active social media presence. She makes it a point to regularly share updates from her life for her fans and followers. In a recent tweet, she decided to make the Indian dessert 'Gulab Jamun' in her own kitchen. She shared her excitement about trying the delicious sweet, and asked her followers for tips to make it at home. Take a look:





"Tomorrow I will be making my first gulab jamun, very excited for that. so. yeah. that's pretty exciting. if u have tips let me know, if you don't know what it is just google it I don't care," wrote Chrissy Teigen on Twitter. The tweet went viral amongst Twitterati, with responses pouring in from various users about how to ace the recipe. Verified users, chefs and food experts too joined the banter on Twitter. Indian origin actor Kal Penn shared his thoughts about how to ace the sugary sweet delight at home. The Twitter thread went viral with thousands of likes, retweets and comments. Take a look at some of the reactions:

Chrissy Teigen was quite taken aback with the overwhelming responses that her tweet got. She thanked everyone for writing in, and even responded to one user's tips in particular, saying, "damn I'm glad I asked for tips!!! these little guys seem to be trickier than I thought!!" Here is her response:





The Indian sweet Gulab Jamun is quite an arduous and delicate recipe that involves frying balls made with dough and khoya, which are then doused in sugar syrup. Interestingly, Chrissy Teigen herself has attended cooking classes as she recently shared on her Instagram profile. "Always forget about this but I actually did go to cooking school. it was a few months and completely expedited but it remains one of my greatest memories," wrote Chrissy Teigen in her Instagram post.





With more and more people practicing self-isolation due to the growing epidemic Coronavirus, Chrissy Teigen's tweet rung home with many users. She has been regularly sharing food pictures and home-cooked food recipes that she has tried herself. Her humourous style of writing too strikes a chord with her fans and followers. We hope she tries out more such Indian recipes soon and shares them too!







