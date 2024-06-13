In summer, cucumbers are a staple in Indian households, making way for themselves on our plates in the form of refreshing salads or cooling raitas. Cucumbers possess natural cooling properties that make them perfect to incorporate into our summer diet. However, the peels of this humble vegetable are often tossed into the garbage. But what if we tell you that you can incorporate cucumber peels into your daily routine? Yes, you read that right! The peels of cucumber can be used in many things - from amping up your skincare routine to protecting your garden naturally! Read on to learn how you can creatively use cucumber peels in your daily life!





Photo Credit: iStock



Here Are 5 Creative Ways To Use Leftover Cucumber Peels

1. Natural Skin Care

Is summer making your skin break out? Then use leftover cucumber peels to soothe it! Cucumber peels are packed with vitamins, minerals and antioxidants. These peels possess natural cooling properties that are perfect for beating the summer heat naturally. Moreover, cucumber peels can reduce inflammation and help soothe irritated skin, resulting in a natural glow. Instead of throwing away cucumber peels, you can make a homemade facial toner. All you have to do is blend cucumber peels with a bit of water to create a refreshing toner. Apply it with a cotton pad to hydrate and soothe your skin!

2. Refreshing Beverages

Looking for refreshing beverages to replenish you in the merciless heat? Then use cucumber peels to enhance the taste of your homemade drinks and beverages. Add cucumber peels to a pitcher of water along with slices of lemon and sprigs of mint. Let it sit in the refrigerator for a few hours to create a refreshing and aromatic drink for summer. In fact, you can also use cucumber peels in cocktail garnishes. All you need to do is create thin strips of cucumber peel and add it to your homemade cocktail. Not only will it enhance the drink's visual appeal but also impart a refreshing flavour to it.

3. Vegetable Broth

Make yourself a nutritious vegetable broth with a mild flavour and added nutrients from cucumber peels. In a freezer bag, store cucumber peels along with other vegetable scraps like onion skins, carrot peels and tops, leafy greens, etc. When you have enough, simmer them in water for a few hours to create a flavourful and nutrient-rich broth. Strain the broth and use it as a base in your vegetarian curries, sauces and even biryanis.

Photo Credit: iStock

4. Cleaning Solution

Don't buy cleaning solutions the time you go grocery shopping. Instead, make yourself an eco-friendly spray for your household chores. Rub cucumber peels on stainless steel utensils to remove stains and fingerprints. This would leave a polished and streak-free finish without the need for chemical cleaners. Also, place cucumber peels at the bottom of your dustbin before tossing them in other garbage. These peels can help neutralize unpleasant odours, keeping your kitchen smelling fresh and clean.

5. Gardening

Cucumber peels can be a valuable resource for your garden. Since they are rich in vitamins and minerals, these peels can provide nutrients to your plants and act as a natural pest repellent. Just add cucumber peels to your compost pile and let them decompose. These peels will provide nutrition to your plants. For a natural pest repellent, just scatter cucumber peels around your plants. Cucumber peels contain compounds that the pests find unappealing, helping to protect your garden naturally.





Is there any other way to use cucumber peels? Let us know in the comments below!