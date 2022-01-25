We can all agree that breakfast is the most important meal of the day, isn't it?! it is essential to start the day on a healthy and nutritious note. In the morning rush, we end up skipping this meal and start the day on an empty stomach. What we want is a quick and easy way to a delicious and healthy breakfast. That is why a bowl of muesli is an excellent option. Filled with nuts and berries, you can customise muesli according to your taste and get a scrumptious breakfast bowl. We have shortlisted some delicious muesli options for you to try out.

5 Healthy Muesli Options To Choose From:

1. Yogabear Super Muesli

Yogabear's muesli has no added sugar and only the goodness of whole grains, almonds and super seeds. It doesn't even have apple juice or honey. It is packed with probiotics and prebiotics for better gut health.





2. Amazon Brand – Solimo Muesli

Solimo's muesli is cholesterol-free and low in saturated fats. The muesli comes in a jar, making it easy to store in the kitchen. This convenient and delicious breakfast cereal doubles as your go-to snack throughout the day.





3. True Elements Nuts & Berries Muesli

True Elements Muesli is a rich source of proteins, vitamins and antioxidants. Being packed with soluble dietary fibre, this crunchy muesli can solve indigestion issues and can also help in weight management by keeping you fuller and avoiding binge-eat junk food.

4. Tata Soulfull Fruit and Nut Millet Muesli

Soulfull Muesli is dubbed to be a powerhouse of protein and fibre. It is made with 90% whole grains along with almonds and raisins. In addition, it is trans-fat and cholesterol-free.





5. Kellogg's Muesli

We have found another healthy and delectable option for you. It is made with five nutritious grains - wheat, corn, barley, oats and rice along with fruity and nutty treats like cranberries, papaya, almonds, raisins and pumpkin seeds.





Disclaimer: This is promoted content with links from our affiliate partnerships. We get a share of the revenue from your purchase.