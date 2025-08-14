What are you planning to do during the Independence Day 2025 long weekend? As foodies, we are already making plans to cook long-pending recipes, order our favourite dishes home, or visit the newest restaurants in our cities. A long weekend is the perfect opportunity to slow down and enjoy food without worrying about the hassles of our daily schedules. If you also feel the same way, we have a special compilation for you. Since Independence Day 2025 is part of this holiday weekend, why not take the chance to explore regional Indian cuisines? If you like non-veg food, here are some iconic curries from across the country you should try:

Long Weekend Special: 10 Iconic Indian Non-Veg Curries To Enjoy At Home

1. Punjabi Butter Chicken

This popular Indian dish is one of the best examples of North Indian indulgence. It features tender pieces of chicken in a rich tomato-based gravy enriched with cream and butter. Butter naan is a classic pairing for butter chicken. This beloved combo is perfect for a comforting meal during a long weekend in the festive season.





2. Rogan Josh

Originating from Kashmir, Rogan Josh is known for its vibrant red hue and aromatic depth. It is typically made with slow-cooked mutton. This curry has rich flavours that feel wholesome yet celebratory. You can eat it with naan, roti or rice.

3. Laal Maas

Indian curries: Laal maas is a famous Rajasthani dish

This traditional Rajasthani dish is renowned for its spiciness. It features succulent mutton that soaks in heat and smokiness. The dish has a unique earthy dimension. It's best enjoyed slowly, letting the warmth build with each bite. If you don't want to cook it from scratch at home, order it online.

4. Mutton Kolhapuri

Another fiery Indian mutton curry you must try is from Maharashtra's Kolhapur district. Roasted coconut and aromatic spices are used to complement its peppery heat. You can relish Mutton Kolhapuri with bhakri or rice. It's a dish that needs time to make and enjoy - so what better occasion than a long weekend to taste it?

5. Goan Prawn Curry

This coastal classic brings together tangy and spicy notes. The light creaminess of coconut milk and the distinctive sourness of tamarind make this prawn curry irresistibly yummy. When served with steamed rice, it will channel the breezy charm of a Goan seaside lunch. Savour it for a relaxed afternoon meal at home and then take a long nap!

6. Kerala Fish Moilee

If you want a curry that's not too fiery, we highly recommend fish moilee. This coconut milk-based Keralite curry has hints of turmeric, ginger, and green chillies. Its golden hue and subtle spice make it equally suited to lunch or dinner. When paired with appam or rice, it feels light but satisfying.





7. Chettinad Chicken Curry

From Tamil Nadu's Chettinad region, this curry is infused with the robust flavours of black pepper, fennel, and roasted coconut. Each piece of chicken generally contains layers of heat and aroma. It's a complex dish that's best eaten as part of a long, unhurried meal. If you want a traditional version, order it via a food delivery app from a nearby South Indian restaurant.

8. Andhra Gongura Mutton Curry

Seeking something beyond the usual South Indian dishes? You need to try this Andhra curry over the holiday weekend. Gongura leaves lend this Andhra favourite a tanginess that sets it apart from other mutton curries. The flavour is both sharp and earthy. It offers a refreshing change from the usual creamy or coastal curries.

9. Chingri Malai Curry

This Bengali delicacy is known for its subtle sweetness and creamy coconut milk base. Chingri Malai curry is made with large prawns, often cooked in their shells. The spices are gentle, allowing the seafood to shine naturally. It can be made for a simple home-style meal or a festive long weekend feast.

10. Naga Pork Curry

If you're feeling adventurous, opt for Naga Pork curry. This delicacy from Nagaland is often prepared with fermented bamboo shoots. Thus, it boasts a unique aroma and gentle smokiness that you may not find in other curries. The pork is cooked until tender, allowing the flavours to deepen.





We hope you have a peaceful yet memorable long weekend, filled with delicious delights!





Disclosure: This article may contain links to third-party websites or resources. However, this does not affect the integrity of the content, and all recommendations and views are based on our independent research and judgment.