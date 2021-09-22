We are always looking for healthy ingredients to add to our diet - foods that would satisfy our craving without making us worry about our bodies. Especially when we are keeping a count of our calorie intake, every morsel of food we put in our body counts. How about adding a healthy food like unsweetened peanut butter? It would satisfy our food cravings and also add some healthy nutrients in our body. Peanut butter is a rich source of fibre, protein and other nutrients, making it a healthy and delicious snack. Therefore, we have curated a list of the best peanut butter options that to add to your diet.





Here Are 5 Peanut Butter Options:

1.Yogabar Crunchy Peanut Butter

Yogabar's peanut butter is made of 100% GMO-free peanuts. Add this peanut butter to your daily protein shake, to get an added boost of protein for muscle gain. This peanut butter has zero trans-fat, zero cholesterol and is high in fibre.

















2.The Butternut Co. Peanut Butter

The Butternut Co's peanut butter is rich in proteins and loaded with vitamin E. This highly nutritious spread has no added sugar. It is a good source of proteins for even vegans.

















3.Sundrop Peanut Butter







Sundrop's peanut butter is a tasty and healthy spread that you can enjoy on the bread as a snack. It is made of roasted peanuts and it is a good source of dietary fibre. This spread has zero cholesterol and zero trans-fat.











4.Pintola All Natural Peanut Butter

Pinotola's peanut butter is made of 100% roasted peanuts, with no hydrogenated oil. It is the perfect combination of taste and nutrition as it aids weight management. This peanut butter has a shelf life of 9 months.











5.DiSano All Natural Peanut Butter

DiSano's peanut butter is made by using premium quality roasted peanuts. This peanut butter is a rich source of protein, fibre, vitamin E, B6 and B3. This peanut butter is also rich in minerals like iron, magnesium, phosphorous and potassium.























Disclaimer: This is promoted content with links from our affiliate partnerships. We get a share of the revenue from your purchase.