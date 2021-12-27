Modern technology is making our daily cooking chores quick and easy. Earlier, if we wanted to reheat cooked food, we would transfer food to cooking pans, place them on the stove and wait for them to heat, now we have a handy appliance like a microwave that shortens the process is to minutes! Hence, we are constantly looking for new kitchen appliances that would make our kitchen easier. Another useful appliance is the induction cooktop. This smart kitchen appliance has been designed to make cooking quick and easy. With presets and functions, the cooktop can offer eco-friendly cooking without putting in a lot of effort.

Here are 5 Induction Cooktop Options To Choose From:

Preethi Trendy Plus 116 1600-Watt Induction Cooktop:





Preethi's induction cooktop has a one-touch menu that is pre-programmed with 6 cooking options like gravy, roti/dosa, fry, idli and milk/tea. The large heating base can accommodate vessels of all sizes. It can withstand high temperatures.





Pigeon Cruise Open Induction Cooktop:





Pigeon's induction stove top comes with high-grade electricals that protect against short circuits and its top plate can withstand very high temperatures, making it very durable. It also comes with a long power cord for flexibility.





AmazonBasics Induction Cooktop:





AmazonBasic's induction cooktop only uses flat bottomed cookware made of iron or steel. The eight-stage power setting and push button are placed on the LED display. It also comes with six preset Indian options for cooking.





Philips Viva Collection HD4928/01 2100-Watt Induction Cooktop:





Philips' induction cooktop can hold cookware that is less than 8 kilograms. It also has up to a 3-hour time setting. The touch start of the cooktop makes it easy to use. The technology ensures high heating efficiency and cooks food fast.





Prestige PIC 20 1600-Watt Induction Cooktop:





Prestige's induction cooktop helps prepare authentic Indian food at the touch of a bottom. The cooktop takes care of voltage variance, ensures durability and better performance. It is portable and easy to carry.

















