Close your eyes and imagine this. It is raining again. You can hear the pitter-patter of raindrops gushing down in full speed, the softer ones sliding along the cold windowpane, and a warm, comforting cup of hot coffee in your hand. Perfect? Not quite. You open your eyes and suddenly feel the craving kick in. A flavourful snack would complete the moment. But should you reach for yet another plate of fried pakoras? Perhaps not. There is plenty to relish that is both light and tasty. Steamed dishes, in particular, come with all the flavour and none of the oily heaviness. From street-style favourites to regional classics, here are some satisfying options to savour this monsoon.

1. Steamed Momos

Nothing beats the joy of biting into a soft momo filled with piping hot veggies or juicy chicken. These bite-sized Tibetan treats have won hearts across India, especially when the weather turns rainy. Their warmth, delicate texture, and spicy chutney pairing make them a go-to comfort food. Whether you order them from a roadside stall or your favourite delivery app, steamed momos rarely disappoint.

2. Fluffy Dhokla

Fluffy, slightly tangy, and perfectly spiced, dhokla is a Gujarati classic that fits the monsoon mood perfectly. It is steamed, easy on the stomach, and carries a unique aroma thanks to the tempering of mustard seeds, green chillies, and curry leaves. A plate of dhokla served with green chutney and fried chillies is all you need for a guilt-free evening snack that tastes just as satisfying as anything deep-fried.

3. Himachali Siddu

Looking to go beyond the usual snacks? Say hello to Siddu - a lesser-known gem from Himachal Pradesh. This steamed bread is made from wheat flour and stuffed with a filling of poppy seeds, jaggery, walnuts, or savoury lentils. It is typically served with ghee or dal and is hearty enough to double up as a meal. The flavours are earthy, wholesome, and comforting - just the kind of food you want on a rainy afternoon.

4. Soft Idlis

No list of steamed snacks is complete without the beloved South Indian idli. These soft, pillowy rice cakes are as versatile as they are comforting. Dip them in sambar, top them with coconut or tomato chutney, or toss them in podi masala for a fiery twist. Idlis are not only healthy and filling, but also easy to order online, ideal for rainy days when you do not want to step out.

5. Sweet Corn

If you are after something fast and flavourful, a bowl of steamed sweet corn hits the spot. Mix it with butter, lemon juice, chaat masala, and chilli powder, and you have a snack that is juicy, spicy, and ready in minutes. Whether you make it at home or buy it from a street vendor, hot corn in a paper cup never fails to brighten a gloomy day.

How To Make These Steamed Snacks At Home

Most of these monsoon favourites are surprisingly easy to prepare at home, especially if you have a steamer, idli stand, or even just a large pan with a lid. Instant dhokla mixes are easily available in stores and can be ready in under 30 minutes. Frozen momos are also widely stocked and just need to be steamed until hot and glossy. Sweet corn takes barely any time - boil or steam, toss with butter and masalas, and it is ready to serve. For idlis, you can either ferment your own batter overnight or pick up a ready-made version from your local store. Siddu might need a bit more effort and time, but if you enjoy weekend cooking projects, this is a satisfying one. Steaming is not only low-maintenance but also saves time on post-cooking cleanup - a bonus during a rainy, lazy day.

Why Steamed Snacks Are A Smarter Choice During Monsoon

Steamed food is often considered a healthier alternative to fried snacks, especially during the monsoon, when digestion tends to slow down. Frying may add flavour, but it also packs in excess oil and calories. Steaming, on the other hand, preserves the nutrients in your food and is easier on the gut. It is ideal for retaining vitamins that are sensitive to heat and are usually lost in high-temperature cooking.





While there is nothing wrong with enjoying pakoras once in a while, steamed dishes offer a more balanced way to indulge. They are flavourful, filling, and often just as satisfying. And if the rains make heading out a hassle, many of these options can be ordered online or even prepared at home with minimal effort.





Disclosure: This article may contain links to third-party websites or resources. However, this does not affect the integrity of the content, and all recommendations and views are based on our independent research and judgment.