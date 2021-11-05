A microwave is an important part of our kitchen. Whether we want to reheat leftover food or just heat some drinking water, a microwave can do that for us in minutes. Now, we have to remember, not every utensil in our kitchen is safe for microwave use. Therefore, it is important to have microwave-safe containers in our home. These containers can not only heat our food but can also store the food in our fridge in a compact manner. Therefore, we have curated a list of microwave-safe containers that would be perfect for your kitchen.

Take Your Pick From These 5 Microwave-Safe Container Sets:

1. Signoraware Borosilicate Glass Container

Signoraware's glass containers are an ideal addition to your kitchen. This set has three containers that can be easily stacked on top of each other for convenient storage. These containers can withstand up to 400 degrees Celsius. They are also microwave-safe.





2. Borosil Glass Solid Serving & Mixing Bowls with Lids

Borosil's glass bowl set has a range of mixing and serving bowls that are made of high-quality borosilicate glass. And it can withstand extreme temperatures. These multipurpose bowls come with lids, making them easy to store in the fridge without spilling food.





3. Femora Borosilicate Glass

Femora's glass bowl set has two bowls of different sizes for all kinds of kitchen use. These bowls are not only microwave-safe but they are also oven-safe, dishwasher safe and even freezer safe. The bowls are made of borosilicate glass.





4. Cello Ornella Toughened Glass Mixing Bowl

Cello's set of three bowls are non-porous making them safe and healthy for storing food. These bowls are easy to clean and dishwasher safe. It is made of premium quality toughened glass that is corrosion resistant and durable.





5. Hy-tec (Device) Microwave Safe Stainless Steel Mixing Bowls

Hy-tec is India's first stainless steel utensil that is microwave safe. These stainless-steel bowls come with airtight lids that keep food fresh. The bowls can be stored in the fridge and freezer. This bowl will not leach chemicals in your food.











