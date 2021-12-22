Lemons are packed with vitamin B6, copper, potassium, magnesium, zinc, flavonoids, antioxidants and phosphorus. Including lemon in your daily diet helps you in improving your overall health; you may add lemon juice in a cup of warm water to enjoy a soothing cup of lemon tea. Lemon juice will not only enhance the taste of your tea but will also help you feel refreshed. If you look around and explore, you will notice a wide range of herbal teas available in the market and online, one of them is ginger lemon tea. You may drink it first thing in the morning on an empty stomach or sip one post lunch, the choice is yours! So, if you are planning to buy one for yourself, here we have listed 5 of the best lemon-ginger tea options to try from.

Here's A List Of 5 Best Ginger Lemon Tea To Choose From:

1. Organic India Tulsi Green Tea Lemon Ginger

Let's start with this one. This tea by the brand Organic India is not only delicious but is also very refreshing. Besides, the exciting blend of tulsi leaves with ginger and lemon creates an altogether different tea experience.





2. Twinings Lemon and Ginger Tea

Made with handpicked and finest quality tea leaves, this pack of lemon and ginger tea enhances the taste buds and soothes you with its zesty flavours in just a matter of minutes. Add a tea bag in a warm water cup or cold-water glass, wait for 2 minutes and enjoy your tea!





3. Tetley Ginger Lemon Green Tea

Now this pack has the goodness of mint leaves along with piquant flavour of ginger and zesty flavours of lemon. All these ingredients help in creating a soothing and energizing cup of herbal tea.





4. VAHDAM - Organic Ginger Lemon Tea

Here we bring you another delightful option! This pack of tea is not only mixed with the flavours of lemons and ginger but also contains orange peels and tulsi leaves.





5. Eco Valley Organic Ginger-Lemon Tea

Here we bring you one unique combination of ginger, lemon and licorice (mulethi). Mulethi is a herb that contains potent antioxidant, anti-inflammatory, and antimicrobial effects. Besides, each sachet in this pack provides an excellent source of vitamins.

















