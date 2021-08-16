Eggs are the best way to start your day! They are so delicious and healthy that people prefer to eat eggs for breakfast all the time. But, in the hustle-bustle morning, who has the time or patience to cook them. Wouldn't be easier to have a machine that could have your boiled eggs ready by the time you come out of the morning shower? We have exactly what you are looking for.





Here are 5 options for Egg Boilers:

1. Kent Super Egg Boiler

A time with easy and quick one-touch operations for a healthy and convenient breakfast in minutes. It is designed with a stainless steel body and heating plat for excellent and faster performance. This product has 3 boiling modes possible.





2. Simxen Egg Boiler

Simxen's egg boiler has an automatic electric shut off. This egg boiler takes only 10 minutes to cook the eggs. You can prepare eggs the way you like without fat or oil.





3. Nova Family Electric Egg Cooker

Nova's Electric Egg Cooker holds 7 eggs at once. It can boil the eggs within 3 minutes. This product comes with 3 month warranty period.





4. Zuvexa Egg Boiler

Zuvexa's Egg Boiler has the special features of anti-dry safety protection. It is made of stainless steel and an anti-scald design. This product can hold 14 eggs in its removable white tray. This product is easy to use and the eggs get boiled within 7 to 10 minutes.





5. Lifelong 2-in1 Egg Boiler and Poacher

Lifelong's 2-in-1 Egg Boiler and Poacher comes with a stainless steel body and a flat heating plate. You can boil up to 8 eggs at a time within minutes. You can boil 3 varieties of eggs - soft boiled, middle boiled and hard-boiled. The 4 poached egg cups are made of food-grade PP material.





Disclaimer: This is promoted content with links from our affiliate partnerships. We get a share of the revenue from your purchase.