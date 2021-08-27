Let's admit, we all love ice creams. Be it the milky ones or the fruity sorbets - every type of ice cream wins our hearts and make us slurp. While options are many leaving us spoilt for choices, one type of ice cream that is a hit among all is Popsicle. Also called ice candies, popsicles instantly remind us of childhood. And the best part is you can easily make it at home. And to make a popsicle at home, one of the most important things you need is ice-pop maker (or popsicle mould).

Here we bring you 5 popsicle mould options that you can consider buying at home. Read on.

1. KARP Ice-pop Makers

This product includes 6 reusable ice-pop makers. Each of these moulds is made of good quality, food-grade plastic.





2. Storite Ice Popsicle Moulds

These popsicle moulds are easy to use and clean. The best part is, the material is non-sticky and can help set purees, yogurt, gelatin, fruit, ice milk, pudding, jams and jellies and more.





3. Store2508 Ice Pop Moulds

This product includes 10 moulds, each made of food-grade silicone material. It is easy to clean and can be reused multiple times.





4. ZEBROC Plastic Upgrade Popsicle Moulds

Made of food-grade plastic, this product includes 4 moulds in each pack. It also comes with a box that helps make it easy to store the popsicles in the freezer.





5. Bangcool Ice Cream Moulds

This mould is made of high-quality food grade silicone that is eco-friendly and BPA free. Besides it is easier to clean the product after every use.











Disclaimer: This is promoted content with links from our affiliate partnerships. We get a share of the revenue from your purchase.