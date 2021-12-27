A nice, warm cup of beverage goes a long way. On an average day, we drink multiple cups of tea to survive the day. It is the needed boost of energy that refreshes us and gives us the energy to continue our day. But it can be tedious to make multiple cups of teas because we just don't have the time. We need drinkware that can keep our drink fresh and prevent it from getting stale or cold. This is why we have handy utensils like thermal drinkware. Thermal drinkware can keep your tea or coffee fresh and hot throughout the entire day. Here are five thermal drinkware options we have shortlisted for you.

5 Thermal Drinkware Options To Choose From:

InstaCuppa Thermos Bottle:





InstaCuppa's thermal drinkware comes with a straw lid for easy drinking. It has a premium powder-coated matte finishing that makes the double-walled flask look stylish. It also provides a better handgrip and a slip-resistant surface that is free of sweat and condensation.





STO | Smart Thermal Flasks:





STO's thermal drinkware comes with a touch display that shows the temperature. The smart chip in the flask senses the temperature and automatically turns off the screen display when not in use. It doesn't require charging.





Milton Thermosteel Flip Lid Flask:





Milton's thermal drinkware is made of 100% leak-proof and breaks resistance stainless steel, making it great for travel purposes. The double-walled vacuum insulated technology keeps beverages hot or cold for 24 hours.





Borosil - Stainless Steel Hydra Trek:





Borosil's thermal drinkware has an insulated double-wall vacuum with copper coating for maximum temperature. Liquids would stay hot and cold for almost a day. This flask is easy to carry in backpacks and gym bags.





Cello Flip Style Stainless Steel Bottle:





Cello's thermal drinkware comes with a thermal jacket to maintain the temperature of the liquid in the bottle. Pouring and drinking from this bottle is hassle-free and spill-free as it comes with a cup. It is made of durable and rust-proof stainless steel.











