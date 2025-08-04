Imagine stepping into a serene Japanese monastery - tranquil, meditative, and deeply calming. Now imagine that ambience recreated at a food joint. A video, by content creator Austin Rutland, making the rounds online showcases what he calls "one of the most Zen cafes in the world." And honestly, it is hard to disagree. The video opens with a glimpse into the cafe's unique experience: a warm pool adorned with floating floral candles, sandy flooring that evokes a desert-like calm, and peaceful meditative music playing in the background.





"I've been to a lot of cafes around the world, but this one probably has the most Zen, calming atmosphere I've ever experienced," reads the caption. Wonder where is it located?





This is Haehwatang in Jeju, South Korea - a cafe inspired by traditional bath house aesthetics. Every 30 minutes, a gentle fog rolls in, lasting for a few minutes and transforming the space into a dreamy, ethereal haven while you sip your coffee.





The video also offers a peek into the food spread, which includes a sweet treat layered with a delicate white topping, alongside two beverages-one fruit-infused drink garnished with rosemary, and another that appears to be cold coffee.





The content creator couldn't stop raving about the food either: "Definitely get the strawberry tiramisu-it was sooo delicious. This audio is what it sounded like in the cafe, with peaceful meditation-like music and the soft clanging of floating plates hitting each other."





Watch the video here:

The video soon began garnering much love on social media.





Are you also thrilled to visit the cafe? Do let us know in the comments section.