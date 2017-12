5 Things You Should Not Do After Your Meal

Highlights There are many small habits that interrupt our digestive processes

Smoking affects the intestines and causes irritation in there

Drinking tea after having a meal can interfere with the digestion process

Drinking tea after having a meal can also interfere with the digestion process to a great extent.

According to a Bangalore based Nutritionist, Dr Anju Sood, "Digestion is one of the prime functions of our body. A lot of energy is being consumed by the body during the process. Heavy gymming, smoking and exercising must be avoided at all costs as they will require more energy."Smoking particularly affects the intestines and causes irritation in there. During the digestion process, the nicotine tends to bind with oxygen in the blood and gets easily absorbed. Smoking after a meal may also increase the risk of bowel cancer.Drinking tea after having a meal can also interfere with the digestion process to a great extent. It happens majorly because of the presence of tannins in it. It is a chemical present in tea or coffee which interferes with the iron absorption capacity of the body.It is always advisable to take a bath before having breakfast. If you take a bath after a full meal then there are chances that your digestion will get delayed. During a shower, the blood around the stomach tends to flow to other parts of the body which ultimately hinders the digestion process to a great extent.Also, taking a nap after a full meal may not always be relaxing. This happens because while you're sleeping, the body is already working hard to digest the last meal. This can not only lead to indigestion but may also possibly lead to weight gain.Apart from this, fruits play a major role here too. They are undoubtedly one of the healthiest foods to consume. However, there's always a right time when you should eat them. Fruits must always be consumed on an empty stomach to allow maximum absorption. Fruits require different enzymes to digest. If they are consumed just after a meal, then the fibres will not be able to digest properly.So, it's time to bring a halt to these casual post-meal habits as they can do more harm than good.