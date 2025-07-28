A viral video spotlighting a unique cross-cultural exchange between India and the Netherlands is winning many hearts on social media. It caught our attention because it involves food - specifically, a traditional Dutch pudding that got an unusual desi twist. The reel was shared by an Indian content creator (Prabhu Visha) living in the Netherlands. He is married to a Dutch woman and often shares glimpses of their cultural exchanges. One of his recent posts features his Dutch mother-in-law posing with a distinctive type of steel bowl that many Indians will recognise.





Also Read: Indian Mom Treats American Vlogger Like 'Baby' While Serving Food, Internet Approves





The text overlay reveals that this vessel was given by Prabhu's mom to store desserts. However, his wife's mother decided to use it to make a sweet Dutch delicacy. She allows the pudding to set in this vessel and then upturns it onto a plate. It has a specific design derived from the shape and whorls of the bowl. She decorates the dessert with chopped strawberries and then cuts it into slices for sharing. In the comments, the vlogger later revealed that the dessert is called "Bitterkoekjespudding." This is a custard-like dish made with a type of almond cookie called bitterkoekjes. They are softened in milk while making the custard.







Also Read: Hong Kong Vlogger Speaks Marathi To Order Vada Pav In Mumbai, Wins Hearts Online





In the comments, many people seemed to love this foodie example of two cultures coming together. Read some of the comments below:





"True cultural exchange..."





"That's sooo wonderful."





"How wholesome is that?"





"The desert looks so yummy. Your MIL's smile is so delightful."





"This is so smart and a perfect blend of both cultures."





"Magic happens when different cultures meet together."





"This bowl is a must in every household!"





"How does every Indian household have this same bowl!?"





"What dessert is that? She has a lovely smile and child-like joy."





"Moms are always moms... even if culture is different, they have their mom instincts and beautifully use the vessel ... lovely."





This viral video on Instagram has received more than 1 million views so far.