Alwar ka mawa, popularly known as milk cake, is a grainy, caramelised Indian sweet that is an extremely popular traditional dessert. But have you ever wondered how it is made in bulk? The age-old recipe has been passed down through generations and continues to be loved by many. In a video making the rounds on the internet, a content creator takes us through the process of preparing this sweet treat at one of Delhi's most famous sweet shops - Singla's. The video kicks off with a person pouring huge packets of milk into a churning machine. This step is crucial, as the milk is reduced with sugar until it thickens into a dough-like consistency. Then, the person adds a few dollops of ghee, which causes the milk to curdle into a grainy texture.





This mixture is then transferred into a container lined with white plastic on the inside. After that, it is stored for some time until it sets into thick, caramelised blocks. Afterwards, the rich, milky-flavoured milk cake is ready to be cut into equal pieces and served as a mithai. The video was captioned with the location of the sweet shop where this milk cake was being made: "Bulk making of Milkcake at Singla's, IP Extension, Delhi," read the note. Watch the viral video here:

The clip showing the bulk preparation of milk cake has left foodies drooling.





