Dal Makhani - a rich, creamy Indian classic - just found a new fan in Dutch chef Wolf Alexander Lodewijk. A video that's going viral on Instagram features the content creator making the dish his own way. And the result? Total visual delight. The video begins with him saying, "I like some base music, I'm making Dal Makhani," and then jumping into the recipe. He starts by pouring overnight-soaked and softened black lentils (urad dal) and kidney beans (rajma) into a large bowl. Then comes a good amount of water, followed by what appears to be chopped tomatoes and a peppery dressing.





He covers the pot and lets the dal simmer until it is super tender and almost mashed. All the while, he is seen grooving to the upbeat music playing in the background, adding that fun, carefree touch to his cooking.

Next up, the chef chops onions and heats up a large kadhai with a dollop of ghee and some oil. For tempering, he sticks to traditional Indian flavours - adding garlic cloves, cumin, bay leaf, black and green cardamom. He also prepares a garlic paste to mix in with the chopped onions. Then comes his grinding stone moment, where he crushes some black and white pepper before adding them to the mix, along with turmeric powder, what looks like yoghurt or milk, more spices and a rich tomato puree.





The chef finally brings it all together, combining the tempering with the simmered dal and tomato puree - letting it cook until it thickens and the oil begins to separate. And there it is: the dal makhani is ready! Before serving, he adds a generous piece of butter and a swirl of fresh cream to give it that signature richness. To finish it off, the chef garnishes with coriander leaves and another dollop of cream.





Happy with his creation, the chef captions the video: "Dal Makhani how did I do? #dalmakhani #indianfood #punjabifood Ps I know it shouldn't contain onions."







The video grabbed attention from foodies online.





One user wrote, "What is it that you can't do?? You're sooo perfect."





Another added, "Foreign hands making Indian food... looks like you're already halfway to winning my heart."





One person commented, "I would like to taste his seasoning."





"AMAZING AS ALWAYS," exclaimed a foodie.





Someone called it "Perfect", while another user joked, "You can cook it but I can't taste it. How to know it's actually good ?"





Honestly, we are just stunned by the chef's joy and energy while cooking dal makhani.