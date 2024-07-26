Fatty liver, a condition where excess fat builds up in the liver, has become increasingly prevalent. While it often doesn't cause symptoms, it can progress to more serious liver diseases. Dietitian Richa Gangani offers practical advice on how to reverse this condition through simple lifestyle changes. So if you want to avoid medications and your condition is not too serious, try making it better with a healthy daily routine. Small, consistent changes can lead to significant improvements over time.





Also Read: Did Your Test Reports Show Fatty Liver? Try This Expert-Backed Natural Home Remedy

Here Are 5 Tips That The Expert Suggested For Fatty Liver:

1. Eat More Veggies and Lean Protein

According to Gangani, incorporating a generous amount of vegetables into your diet is crucial. Aim for 100-200 grams daily. Vegetables are packed with essential nutrients, fibre, and antioxidants, which support liver health. Additionally, lean protein should be a staple in your meals. It helps repair tissues and keeps you feeling full, aiding in weight management.

2. Move Your Body Daily

Regular physical activity is a cornerstone of overall health, including liver health. Gangani recommends at least 30-40 minutes of exercise daily. Whether it's jogging, walking, swimming, or yoga, find an activity you enjoy and stick to it. Exercise helps burn calories, reduces fat, and improves liver function.

3. Ditch Processed Foods

Processed foods are often laden with unhealthy fats, added sugars, and preservatives, which can contribute to fatty liver. Gangani emphasizes the importance of choosing natural foods over packaged ones. Opt for whole grains, fresh fruits, vegetables, lean proteins, and healthy fats. By making this switch, you're providing your body with the nutrients it needs to heal and regenerate.

4. Limit or Eliminate Alcohol

Alcohol is a known culprit in developing fatty liver. Gangani suggests significantly reducing or completely avoiding alcohol consumption. Alcohol can damage liver cells and hinder the organ's ability to process fat. By cutting back or eliminating alcohol, you're giving your liver a chance to recover and function optimally.





Also Read: Fatty Liver Diet: Symptoms, Causes, Diet Tips And Foods To Avoid

5. Achieve and Maintain a Healthy Weight

Weight loss is often essential for reversing fatty liver. Gangani stresses the importance of combining diet and exercise to achieve and maintain a healthy weight. Losing even a modest amount of weight can significantly improve liver health. By making sustainable lifestyle changes, you can not only reduce the fat in your liver but also enhance your overall well-being.





Remember, it's essential to consult with a healthcare professional before making significant changes to your diet or exercise routine, especially if you have underlying health conditions. While these tips provide a general guideline, personalized advice is crucial for optimal results.

